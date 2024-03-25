Sweden’s Mantle and Apotek Hjärtat restricting “Sephora kids” from buying products
25 Mar 2024 --- Skin care brand Mantle restricts young consumers from purchasing its products and Swedish pharmacy Apotek Hjärtat sets an age limit for its skin care amid growing safety concerns for “Sephora kids” or Gen Alpha and young teens consuming personal care and beauty products designed for adults.
The “Sephora kids” phenomenon worries some dermatologists who fear intensive ingredients may cause allergies or eczema. The British Association for Dermatologists says children who use skin care products containing anti-aging ingredients or other potent actives run the risk of developing permanent skin conditions.
Gen Alpha includes those born between 2010 and 2024 who are likely exposed to social media from a young age and are more prone to be influenced by social media beauty trends.
Teenagers restricted
Mantle asks customers visiting its site to confirm their age, adding, “Our formulas contain active ingredients not suitable for younger skin. Sorry, Mantle products are only for sale to people over the age of 18.”
The brand sells products containing actives and botanicals, such as azelaic acid, bakuchiol, botanical stem cells, encapsulated retinol, glycolic acid, tri-peptide and pre + postbiotics. Some of its bestsellers include The Dream Mask, The Glow Serum, The Face Jelly and The Whipp.
Mantle says its name alludes to the acid mantle of the skin. The topmost layer of the skin barrier is a “fine, slightly acidic film” that serves as the body’s first line of defense against bacteria and germs. In children, this layer is particularly susceptible to sensitivities and damage.
Concerns over children
Apotek Hjärtat bans consumers under 15 from purchasing skin care products in its stores. The chain includes 390 stories in Sweden that say children must have parental consent or a skin condition to use its “advanced skin care.”
“We want to be ahead of the curve and take greater responsibility for not being involved in pushing unhealthy behaviors and ideals that have grown among many young people,” says Monika Magnusson, CEO of Apotek Hjärtat and pharmacist.
The ingredients or products that are restricted in the age limit include AHA acid (e.g., glycolic, mandelic, lactic and citric acid), BHA acid (salicylic acid), Vitamin A (retinol and retinyl esters), Vitamin C, Enzyme peeling and Mechanical peelings with physical grains.
Apotek Hjärtat affirms there is rising concern about children using advanced skin care products or being encouraged to use them, as this could reinforce unhealthy skin care “routines and ideals.”
“Which skin care you need is very individual, depending on skin type and skin condition, not age. But using advanced skin care that, for example, aims to reduce wrinkles and get a more even skin tone is not something a child needs,” says Annika Svedberg, chief pharmacist at Apotek Hjärtat.
“In cases where a child has a skin disease, for example, atopic eczema, certain products can also contribute to worsening or reactivating symptoms,” she warns.
“It can be difficult for children to evaluate both the effect and potential consequences of advanced skin care products. The age limit gives us the opportunity to give advice on healthy skin care routines based on needs, not ideals, to both parents and children.”
