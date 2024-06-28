Symrise sees SymSol ProSun boosting high SPF products by solubilizing crystalline UV filters
28 Jun 2024 --- Symrise launches an ingredient to boost the efficacy of sun care products with a high sun protection factor (SPF). SymSol ProSun is an emollient blend designed to solubilize crystalline UV filters to stabilize product formulations.
Claudia Teubner, global product manager of Symrise, tells Personal Care Insights:
“What sets SymSol ProSun apart is its ability to address the solubilization and recrystallization challenges that formulators face when working with crystalline UV filters. It ensures stable formulas, delivers reliable SPF and improves the incorporation of mineral UV filters like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Thanks to its excellent pigment-wetting properties, the ingredient enhances the dispersion and the performance of ZnO and TiO2, ultimately resulting in better-performing, more pleasant-feeling sunscreens.”
Teubner says the synergistic emollient blend is a great example of the company’s commitment to developing cutting-edge sun care solutions and explains how this will benefit formulators.
“SymSol ProSun first enables the creation of stable, high-SPF sunscreens, even with regulatory developments limiting UV filter options. Then, not only does it simplify the formulation process, but it also improves the stability and performance of the final product. Consumers benefit from powerful sun protection, pleasant skin feel, and the peace of mind that comes with knowing their sunscreen conforms to today’s stringent regulatory standards. Overall, SymSol ProSun paves the way for a new generation of sun protection products — setting the stage for a future where advanced sun protection goes hand in hand with an enjoyable user experience.”
Symrise sees SymSol ProSun as being suitable for:
- High SPF sunscreen
- Children’s sunscreen
- Sun protection products with mineral UV filters
- Skin and sun care products such as creams, lotions, oils, sprays, and sticks
- Makeup and lipsticks
The company says consumers increasingly demand products with higher SPF and better skin care properties. To meet these high requirements, solubilizers are needed to improve the effectiveness of UV filters and enable stable formulations.
Teubner believes “the sun care industry is rapidly evolving. For one thing, consumers are increasingly looking for higher SPF products. At the same time, regulatory restrictions limit the choice of UV filters available to formulators. Our SymSol ProSun product helps tackle all these challenges, supporting customers and consumers alike.”
By Anita Sharma