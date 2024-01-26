Target aims to boost consumers’ health with over 1,000 wellness products
26 Jan 2024 --- Target says it wants to support consumers on their health and wellness journey by introducing more than 1,000 new wellness-related products alongside an online wellness platform.
The latest products range from apparel and accessories to supplements, vitamins and technology and the platform can be found on Target’s website with ideas, products, meal inspiration and deals.
The discount retailer believes the new wellness products are budget-friendly, with items starting at US$1.99. Hundreds of the products are exclusive to Target.
“Wellness has been redefined to encompass a more holistic way of living — and it’s also different for every person,” says Rick Gomez, executive VP and chief food, essentials and beauty officer at Target.
Personal wellness
The range includes supplements, hydration boosters and skin care. “Guests will find prominent displays of other top wellness brands in departments including health and beauty,” says the company.
Some products available include gummy supplements from Hum, hydration packets from Liquid IV, vitamins and probiotics from O Positiv and protein from Podium.
Beauty from within shines
Innova Market Insights data suggests that beauty from within and skin health claims in supplements and functional nutrition product launches have grown 22% between 2018 to 2022, with supplements taking up the largest positioning at 81%.
Additionally, new products in supplements for skin health almost tripled from 2017 to 2021.
Targeting celebrity brands
The wellness collections include items from celeb-founded brands such as Good.clean.goop, a new line of beauty and wellness essentials from Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow.
Other products include Lemme, Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s new line of vitamins and supplements and Being Frenshe, a line of personal care products powered by mood-boosting scents from Ashley Tisdale.
Brands such as Tree Hut, CeraVe, Native and Lume for skin care, hair care and personal care are also part of the range.
Non-personal care-related items include colorful fitness styles from All in Motion that match an exclusive assortment of Stanley Tumblers and Bala Bangles.
Target’s clean symbol
Consumers can look for the Target Clean symbol in stores and online to find thousands of products formulated without “unwanted chemicals” that meet the retailer’s Target Clean standards for ingredient transparency.
Target’s wellness assortment is available in stores, online or with the retailer’s fulfillment services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, in two hours with no minimum purchase and no membership fee required. Customers can also get their products delivered to their doorstep through Target’s same-day delivery with Shipt within an hour.
“Target is delivering like no other retailer, offering guests the ultimate destination to support their wellness journey… We’re making it fun and easy for our guests to discover new products at a great value,” expresses Gomez.
By Sabine Waldeck