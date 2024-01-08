The Perfume Shop hits record sales in 2023 after introducing fragrance bottle recycling
08 Jan 2024 --- UK retailer The Perfume Shop reports a “record” year of sales in 2023 after its “biggest-ever” price freeze, spotlighting the expansion of new stores alongside environmental sustainability advancements.
The fragrance company’s website saw a 48% increase in customers shopping directly after the price freeze in 2022, with over 138 of its bestselling products available.
The Perfume Shop also offers a VIP Rewards Club, which the company claims has supported its customers during the current cost-of-living crisis. The VIP Rewards Club increased its membership by 21%, recording over five million members in 2023.
“At the start of the year, we knew it would be tough with the cost-of-living crisis and that we would have to create our own opportunities to delight our customers,” says Gill Smith, managing director at The Perfume Shop.
Refilling and recycling
The beauty retailer introduced a perfume bottle recycling service last year. It did so to strengthen its sustainability efforts and commitment to tackling perfume bottle waste.
Approximately 8,611 bottles were recycled in 2023, compared to 5,152 in the previous year.
Last November, The Perfume Shop partnered with L’Oreal to launch the “first multi-brand fragrance refill station” in the UK. Fragrances include scents from YSL, Prada, Lancôme, Armani and Mugler.
The Perfume Shop says demand for refillable fragrances was up 23%, compared to 9% for non-refillable fragrances. The company sees refillable solutions saving consumers 29% on average.
Additionally, The Perfume Shop opened 27 new stores across the UK and Ireland.
The company says it will continue to expand its stores into 2024, with around 35 additional refits planned.
“With so much growth within the business, it’s great to see all our hard work paying off. I couldn’t be prouder of the achievements we have made in 2023 and can’t wait to see what 2024 has in store, but we can assure you there are lots of exciting plans to come,” concludes Smith.
By Sabine Waldeck