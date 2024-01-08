Ushopal invests in modern Zen Chinese perfume brand Documents
08 Jan 2024 --- Ushopal Group, a luxury beauty and retail group in China, is leading the investment in a new multi-million dollar financing of Documents. The high-end Chinese fragrance brand is preparing to be sold globally.
Previously, Documents was China’s first upscale fragrance brand to receive venture capital from L’Oréal. The brand centers around the “bold-Zen” style, combining traditional oriental culture with contemporary design aesthetics.
Ushopal says the move confirms the “significant position” of Chinese beauty brands in Ushopal’s business layout and underscores their “strategic deployment” in future investments.
Ushopal aims to offer Documents with more international exposure and dialogue opportunities with global brand leaders.
“Over the past years, the company has actively sought outstanding Chinese high-end beauty brands. The investment in Documents marks Ushopal’s first venture into the domestic market, signifying our belief that China has produced brands capable of stepping onto the global stage,” asserts Ushopal founder and CEO Lu Guo.
Taking it globally
The management team at Ushopal explains that when evaluating brands and founding teams, it considers factors such as the maturity of brand positioning, the effectiveness of emotional communication, consistency and stability in product development.
It labels “unique” artistic expression and brand personality as the most critical aspects to evaluate. “Documents is one of the very few Chinese brands that can compete with global high-end brands in these aspects,” it maintains.
“Documents has always aimed to awaken sensory resonance among urban residents and communicate the contemporary taste of Chinese people’s lifestyles through novel and profound olfactory experiences. Accepting investment from Ushopal this time, we hope to leverage its professional expertise and leading position to strengthen our brand’s creative advantages in aesthetics,” states Zhaoran Meng, the founder of Documents.
“We aim to gain more benefits in global channels, business operations and supply chain management, working toward enhancing competitiveness and evolving into a more visionary international brand.”
Ushopal has also made multiple investments in high-end beauty brands. In 2022 and 2023, it completed the acquisition of British skin care brand Argentum and the French luxury fragrance brand Juliette Has A Gun.
Additionally, the group has invested in several well-known international brands, including the leading Japanese men’s brand Bulk Homme.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck