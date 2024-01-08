Boom! Beauty revamps brand mission to elevate mature skin health and beauty
08 Jan 2024 --- After seven years as Boom! by Cindy Joseph, the brand enters a new era with its rebranding as Boom! Beauty.
Boom! Beauty presents its rebrand as more than a name change. It seeks to strengthen its commitment to “empowering” women navigating the realities of maturing and menopausal skin.
“As we embark on this new chapter with Boom! Beauty, our dedication to celebrating, nurturing and streamlining beauty for every life stage is unwavering,” says Barbara Roll, CEO at Boom! Beauty.
Boom! Beauty is marketed toward the menopausal community, celebrating individuality, “promoting self-love and embracing the beauty of every life stage with “enthusiasm and joy.”
Empowering aging
Boom! Beauty promotes inclusivity and “genuine representation,” embracing the “beauty found in every woman’s unique aging journey.”
“Our rebranding deepens our resolve to meet the dynamic needs of mature skin. We invite you to join us in this vibrant evolution, where our commitment to quality, sustainability and celebrating aging with fun is reflected in every product,” adds Roll.
The brand highlights menopause can impact mental well-being and decline estrogen levels, which can worsen the physical condition of the skin, making it dry, thin and less elastic.
Boom! Beauty touts a “meticulous” formulation process, prioritizing clean, cruelty-free and organic ingredients, coupled with a commitment to sustainability, health and safety.
The brand says its product undergoes careful crafting to minimize toxins, with dermatologists endorsing its functionalities in promoting healthy and radiant skin.
In NPD addressing healthy aging, Galderma released Cetaphil Healthy Renew as its “first healthy aging skin care line” with skin sensitivity in mind.
