Lush launches Valentine’s Day collection promoting different ways of showing love
08 Jan 2024 --- Lush launches a Valentine’s Day collection with 34 products, 31 of which are brand new for 2024. The range includes bath, shower, body, face and fragrance products, along with a selection of gifts and eco-friendly gift wraps featuring new designs.
The cosmetics company explains that the collection is inspired by all the different ways people show love — “whether it’s a grand gesture, a whimsical gift or even just offering someone a small kindness, like running them a bath.”
The collection was launched on January 4 across stores in the UK and Ireland and online.
“The collection definitely leans into Lush’s trademark fun and playfulness but also focuses on the quality of our ingredients and the beautiful stories behind them — nothing compares to a Lush bath. If I had to choose a favorite product, it would have to be Love Burger, so many layers of fun within one product,” says Jasmyn Ellis, senior brand marketing lead at Lush.
The gift of recycling
Lush gifts are wrapped in recycled and recyclable paper and upcycled from waste paper, cotton t-shirt offcuts, lokta or banana fibers. All tags and inserts are 100% recycled and recyclable. Approximately four million discarded plastic bottles were turned into Lush’s gift ribbons.
Lush believes products shouldn’t “cost the earth.” Therefore, 50% of its 2024 Valentine’s Day range is “naked” — meaning it has no packaging. Many of Lush’s packaged products have a “naked” counterpart. For example, in the new collection, the Passion Fruit Body Wash is a naked alternative to Passion Body Wash.
The other half of Lush’s Valentine’s Day range is packaged in Lush’s recycled and recyclable plastic pots and bottles. Since 2008, the company has only used 100% recycled plastic in its black pots and clear bottles.
Lush has a Bring It Back Scheme — for every black pot or clear bottle customers return to their local Lush store to be recycled, they get 50 pence (US$0.63) off at the register. There is no limit to how many pots they can bring back at a time.
Gift sets for all
The Lots of Love gift set includes the Passion Shower Gel, Strawberry Heart Soap, Posh White Choc and Rose Body Wash, Strawberry Crumble Bubbleroon, Love Letter Bath Bomb, Sex Bomb Massage Bar and Sex Bomb Bath Bomb.
“With this year’s Valentine’s Day range, we really wanted to empower customers to create loving experiences with themselves and others while reinforcing that there isn’t one binary way to celebrate this holiday,” concludes Ellis.
For a less romantic set, the BFF Gift has a BFF Bubble Bar, Love Bug Bath Bomb, Big Squeeze Bath Bomb, Strawberry Crumble Bubbleroon and Sheet of stickers.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck