Tom Ford launches Runway Lip Color with Angelina Jolie
26 Aug 2024 --- Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie models for Tom Ford Runway Lip Color in a campaign photoraphed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, poised as a “cinematic homage to feminine beauty and its power.”
The new Tom Ford Runway Lip Color, a “staple of the runway,” has a formula crafted with a hydrating complex that conditions lips in “decadent emollience” and “rich, fade-resistant” color.
Debuting next month, it features 18 shades, with ten existing and eight new. Campaign images and video show Jolie studying for a role, a “character that loves the camera almost as much as it loves her.”
The brand also states, “Academy Award, Golden Globe and Tony Award winner, Jolie has established herself as an international icon in film, theater and fashion. A portrait of a woman who makes everything in her gaze her own, drawing confidence from the power of her signature shade: 16 Scarlet Rouge.”
Jolie’s humanitarian work is also highlighted, with “over 20 years in the field, focusing on refugees and human rights.”
Additionally, as a fashion entrepreneur, she recently founded Atelier Jolie, a hub for artists, with a focus on sustainability.
Tom Ford Beauty first entered the lip category with the debut of the Private Blend Lip Color Collection in 2010.