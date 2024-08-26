Alpla and Sea Me pilot reusable PET bottle infrastructure for cosmetic brands
26 Aug 2024 --- Packaging and recycling specialist Alpla and reusable packaging infrastructure provider Sea Me roll out reusable PET bottles for cosmetics and personal care products in Germany.
The recyclable solution, provided by the Zerooo system (within Sea Me), comes in three colors and is suitable for all caps. Each reusable PET bottle is unique: a laser-engraved 2D data matrix code — the Zerooo ID — provides information about the content and circulation history.
Starting next month, partner brands, including Sea Me’s own brand, will package their shampoo, shower gel, detergent, body lotion and dental care items in the 300 mL PET bottles.
The rollout begins in Germany, with Austria following suit in October.
“We are proud to have succeeded in integrating the individual serialization of bottles directly into the production process for the first time. This innovation enables groundbreaking data applications for packaging in the context of reuse,” says Mirko Waraszik, director of supply chain and co-founder of Zerooo at Sea Me.
Reusable packaging formats to extend
The Zerooo reusable PET bottle was developed in tandem with the Sea Me team at Alpla’s in-house STUDIOa design center at the company’s headquarters in Hard, Germany.
“The digital labeling enables transparency and ensures the quality of the bottles. By combining it with the information from the label, it can also be complemented with further product data,” explains Jörg Schwärzler, senior technology manager at Alpla.
“The reusable PET bottle is compatible with all automatic return systems. At the end of their life cycle, the bottles and caps are sorted and recycled.”
The reusable PET bottle, with a volume of 300 mL, is available in clear, milky white and brown versions. It is suitable for all caps and can also be used as a shatterproof alternative for toiletries in the shower. Further formats are planned.
In addition to Sea Me’s own brand, participating brands include Sodasan, I+M Naturkosmetik, Speick, Denttabs, 4 People Who Care and Aveo from Müller.
Empties can be returned to the approximately one thousand collection points of Zerooo retail partners for a deposit of €0.50 (US$0.56).
Alpla is promoting closed “bottle-to-bottle” cycles with its own plants.
In other reusable designs, Berry Global crafted reusable deodorant packaging for the French cosmetics company La Rosée.
Meanwhile, Bormioli Luigi introduced a customizable glass jar for cosmetic packaging refills. The solution is airtight due to a plastic ring designed not to perturb the product’s recyclability.
By Benjamin Ferrer