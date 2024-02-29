Tomato-powered Lumenato and ceramide duo exhibits fourfold collagen protection
29 Feb 2024 --- A recent preclinical study demonstrates the benefits derived from the combination of Lycored’s Lumenato and ceramides in shielding the skin’s collagen structure.
The study in Advances in Bioscience and Biotechnology tackles collagen loss, which accelerates with age and environmental stressors, such as UV-induced stressors, leading to wrinkles and thin, dry skin.
Making up 85–90% of the dermal extracellular matrix, collagen-1 is “significant” for preserving skin elasticity. Meanwhile, ceramides are the main lipid component in the skin’s intercellular spaces, boosting the skin’s barrier properties.
Lumenato and ceramide synergies
In the skin’s extracellular matrix, collagen is a protein degraded by exposure to external factors, particularly UV-induced neutrophil infiltration. Researchers used tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNFα) to activate skin cells to mimic these conditions and cause an immune response.
The findings showed that ceramides and Lumienato work well together. The prevention of collagen loss was almost four times better when combining even low concentrations of ceramides and Lumenato than when using them separately.
“Lumenato, composed of 0.55% lycopene, 24.06% phytoene, 6.75% phytofluene, 11.27% tocopherols, 0.61% b-carotene, 3.15% phytosterols, 7.48% zeta-carotene, gamma carotene 0.16% and tomato seed oil was supplied by LycoRed Natural Products Industries,” write the authors.
Protection against neutrophils and macrophages
The study highlights neutrophils’ function in collagen degradation by demonstrating how ceramides and Lumenato prevent TNFα-stimulated neutrophils from producing superoxide and myeloperoxidase. TNFα is a protein that can induce cell death.
However, research showed their combined presence at low concentrations demonstrated synergistic prevention of collagen-1 damage using western blot analysis and fluorescence immunostaining.
Moreover, the research revealed that Lumenato and ceramides, at low concentrations, inhibit nitric oxide production by LPS-stimulated macrophages.
The study found C2-ceramide, purchased from Avanti Polar Lipids, could inhibit phagocyte function, highlighting its potential in protecting collagen-1 damage induced by activated neutrophils.
“With this growing body of evidence around Lumenato, we are pleased to see how it affects the body internally and works externally to support skin structure and collagen protection. These promising results continue to show how Lumenato can improve the efficiency and potency of skin health solutions that support beauty-from-within,” says Elizabeth Tarshish, PhD, head of Claims and Clinical Affairs at Lycored.
Previously, a study found that Lycomato effectively limits MMP-1 secretion, an enzyme responsible for collagen damage, by approximately 50%. The ingestible tomato extract also prevented the loss of type III collagen.
The beauty-from-within ingredient was initially launched in 2019.
By Venya Patel