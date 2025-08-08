Tree Hut unveils Halloween-inspired packaging for body care range
Tree Hut, a US-based body care brand, has launched its limited-edition Glow Potion Collection with nostalgic, Halloween-inspired packaging.
The collection includes four scents: Sweet Punkin, Meyow, Frankenshine, and Scare Glow. The packaging features recognizable Halloween characters — “reminiscent of a fun costume party we all know and love.” The range is available at Ulta, Target, and Walmart.
Luis Garcia, chief marketing officer, says: “With the Glow Potion Collection, we’re expanding on our momentum, bringing newness, nostalgia, and innovation into a category we know our customers love.”
The scents are available in various forms, including shea scrub butter, foaming gel wash, and moisturizing shave oil. The range includes Tree Hut’s signature of Shea Butter, hydrating oil complex, and hyaluronic acid to provide hydration and softness with a seasonal twist.
Personal care packaging is increasingly designed to incorporate interactive and engaging experiences to foster consumer engagement.
