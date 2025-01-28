UK beauty brand No7 enters US market with cross-country “skin-rehab” tour
In a bid to break into the US market, British beauty brand No7 is kicking off its “skin-rehab tour” in partnership with Walgreens stores. The campaign uses a branded double-decker bus to deliver an immersive experience connected to its UK roots, rather than solely launching its science-backed skin care range Derm Solutions through advertorials. The brand aims to build brand awareness in North America, educate consumers about skin health, and guide them on their skin care journey.
Onboard offerings allow attendees to trial the Derm Solution range, receive complimentary skin analysis screenings via No7’s pro derm scan technology, and attend dermatologist consultations. A lounge with adaptogen-infused refreshments and No7 giveaways is also available.
"This immersive experience provides consumers a 360 approach to ending the cycle of skin care challenges that so many of us struggle with but rarely find an option that truly delivers,” says Melanie Cappella, chief marketing officer, of No7 Beauty Company North America.
The No7 bus tour will include stops at multiple Walgreens stores across the US in New Orleans, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Orlando, ending in Chicago on March 21-22.
US expansion
No7 is a UK drug-store-founded skin care brand that provides science-backed skin care and cosmetic solutions.
“Derm Solutions marks the company's entrance into the healthy skin care category in North America,” says Cappella.
“The science behind this range will provide the solution that so many dermatologists and their patients have been looking for."
The core collection offers consumers seven dermatologist-approved moisturizers and cleansers split into two key ranges: dry and sensitive skin, and oily and blemish-prone skin.
The rise in consumer interest in maintaining a healthy skin barrier has led to a surge in cosmetic ingredient launches and products aiding the support of the skin's delicate moisture barrier. The Derm Solutions product range is powered by targeted ingredients, including Adaptapro Complex, meeting this demand. It promises to rebalance, soothe, hydrate, and reduce overall signs of stress caused on the skin by factors like harsh weather, exposure to irritants, and the natural aging process.
The No7 Derm Solutions product line will expand later this year to include a five-in-one rescue serum, Alpha hydroxy acid soothing treatment and a Centella Asiatica restoring overnight treatment. In 2007, No7’s Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum caused a viral sensation in the UK, selling five months of stock in a single day after the product’s peptide technology promised to stimulate collagen production and smooth fine lines.
Derm Solutions moisturizers and cleansers have launched at Walgreens. All the products in the range will be available nationwide by summer 2025.