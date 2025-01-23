Mad Hippie releases new body care product for skin barrier protection
The skin care company Mad Hippie has launched a skin care product specifically for skin barrier protection. The Ultra Rich Barrier Cream uses hydrating ingredients like vegan lanolin and hyaluronic acid for soft skin.
The moisturizer also incorporates vitamin C and niacinamide for an even skin tone and oxidative stress relief.
Mad Hippie co-founder Dana Stewart says: “We wanted to create a formula specifically to nourish and hydrate the driest skin. We are excited to expand our offerings into body care as it is something our customers have been requesting for a long time.”
The Ultra Rich Barrier Cream is infused with clean, vegan ingredients, which corresponds to the brand’s holistic message of promoting ethically sourced materials and practices.
Protecting the skin barrier
The skin barrier is essential to human health as it protects against harmful environmental toxins and pathogens.
Healthline says external factors like dry and cold climates can damage the skin barrier, resulting in dry or scaly skin. There are many ways to protect the skin barrier, ranging from a simplified skin care routine to specialized moisturizers.
There is a growing demand for skin care companies to provide products that protect and fix damage to the skin barrier.
Revision Skincare released a moisturizer to combat dryness and signs of aging. DermProtect Barrier Defense is said to strengthen the skin barrier, reduce transepidermal water loss by 14% in two weeks and deliver a 70% boost in skin hydration levels within one hour.
Personal Care Insights recently explored the latest innovation in skin barrier enhancements and spotlighted key industry standout solutions.