Weinberg Capital invests big in beauty packaging innovator Cosmogen
Investment firm Weinberg Capital Partners (WCP) has acquired a majority stake in Cosmogen, a French cosmetic packaging supplier, and is growing WCP’s presence in the beauty sector. The acquisition was made for an undisclosed amount through an agreement with private equity firm MBO+.
Cosmogen is known for creating packaging with built-in applicators as well as makeup and skin care dispensing and application products. Its brand clients include L’Oréal, Dior, Clarins and Caudalie. The company has seen strong demand in European and North American markets and has seen a 2024 turnover of about US$26.3 million.
“[WCP’s] investment endorses our vision and strategy. It will allow us to accelerate Cosmogen’s development leveraging on what makes us successful today: our culture, our values, our innovation capacity, our high standards and our dedication to our clients,” says Priscille Allais, Cosmogen’s CEO.
WCP director Paul Cordahi credits Allais, who has led Cosmogen since 2019, with the successful growth and innovation. The beauty package innovator has recently branched into the pharmacy industry with packaging ranges dedicated to over-the-counter products.
“Allais has done an outstanding job positioning Cosmogen as a unique player in a dynamic market. Its reputation among major brands and its wealth of expertise will enable Cosmogen to continue its strong growth trajectory,” he said.
This investment in the beauty sector is the third transaction for WCP’s leveraged buyout fund LBO WCP#4. “This investment meets all the criteria sought by the LBO WCP#4 fund: a B2B service company in a sector where WCPhas extensive expertise, a mature environmental, social and governence approach, and a model built around client satisfaction,” says WCP.
LBO WCP#4 is supported by WCP Co-Invest and PnP Paribas Développement.
Packaging success
Cosmogen’s launch into the pharmacy market a year ago saw the release of its Squeeze’n range, a patented packaging range that includes 20 designs. The Squeeze’n range meets pharmaceutical regulatory standards and has separable parts that can be recycled.
Aavrani, a US hair care brand inspired by traditional Indian beauty, is using Cosmogen’s Maxi Squeeze’n Detox packaging for a cleansing scalp gel. The silicone applicator is designed with soft spikes to gently treat and massage the scalp while applying the product.
Prada partnered with Cosmogen in September to develop a beauty blender to match the shades of Prada’s Reveal Foundation.