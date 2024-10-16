Active Concepts upcycles licorice waste to create AC ExoCalm for skin health
Active Concepts introduces AC ExoCalm, made from upcycled licorice waste, designed to inhibit inflammation and promote overall skin health. The supplier encapsulates its ingredient in its BioAuthentic Exosomes, which hold actives together inside “protein boats” for increased stabilization and bioavailability.
“This natural delivery system ensures increased activity of personal care benefits,” highlights the company.
Active Concepts upcycles licorice from Calabria, Italy through a partnership with a local licorice producer. It says the unique microclimate of the Sibari plain and nutrient-rich clay soils create the ideal environment for the root to grow.
When licorice root is extracted, it leaves behind a solid residue, also known as pomace. Active Concepts upcycles licorice pomace, transforming the would-be waste byproduct into a resource for cosmetic formulations.
Licorice pomace contains glycyrrhetinic acid, known for its antioxidant, lenitive and antimicrobial properties.
AC ExoCalm is said to effectively reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines to provide soothing relief to irritated skin. Skin inflammation is a common issue for many consumers that can cause red spots and blotchiness.
Exosome delivery systems
Last year, Active Concepts released its BioAuthentic Exosomes, vesicles that are functionally identical to exosomes, extracted from natural sources. Since this initial release, market interest in exosome delivery systems has continued to increase, reports the supplier.
In other developments, Active Concepts unveiled AC Skinmuni-Tea, an ingredient designed to enhance mood and skin health. The innovation, released earlier this year, is made from organic matcha leaves and fermented with Lactobacillus.
Personal Care Insights caught up with the supplier on its recent ACB Sal-Vation, a sustainable alternative to salicylic acid derived from sugar beets and prunes.