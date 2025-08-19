UGA researchers develop long-lasting alternative to alcohol-based hand sanitizers
Researchers have formulated a new alternative to traditional, drying alcohol-based sanitizers that eliminates more than 97% of bacteria and fungi, including antibiotic-resistant strains.
The new long-lasting gel was developed at the University of Georgia (UGA), US, based on the disinfecting abilities of nitric oxide, a molecule that naturally occurs in the body and plays a critical role in helping fight off infections.
Two hours after application, the gel formula called NORel “significantly outperformed” an alcohol-based sanitizer in maintaining effective antimicrobial activity.
Within that time frame, the tested alcohol-based gels had long evaporated, diminishing their antimicrobial agents. Typical hand sanitizers evaporate shortly after application and lose most of their microbe-killing power within 30 to 60 minutes.
“Regular hand sanitizers with alcohol in them do a pretty good job at killing bacteria when you apply them initially,” says Elizabeth Brisbois, lead author of the study and an associate professor in the UGA College of Engineering.
“We showed that the nitric oxide persists on the skin for a longer period of time, so it’s kind of an extended protective effect. That was the most exciting result.”
Based on nitric oxide
Nitric oxide’s antimicrobial benefits are evident in other skin-related applications, such as wound healing and acne treatment.
The gel is fortified with ethanol, tea tree oil, and glycerin. According to the researchers, it eliminates more than 97% of bacteria and fungi, including antibiotic-resistant strains, while providing moisture.
On par with hospital-grade hand sanitizers
The study authors believe NORel’s hand hygiene potential is promising for high-risk environments such as hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities.
The gel’s antimicrobial activity is on par with commercial, alcohol-based sanitizers containing 62% ethyl alcohol.
In upcoming studies, the researchers will test the gel against common pathogens like COVID-19 and methods to improve the gel’s shelf life.
“In this initial project, our focus was on formulating the hand sanitizer and evaluating its effectiveness against bacteria commonly associated with medical device infections,” says Brisbois.
“Further research to improve the formulation chemistry and assess its efficacy against other infectious agents, such as viruses and additional types of fungi, as well as improving its stability at room temperature, would help advance this technology.”
The study findings are published in Biomaterials Science.