TOSLA introduces Velious 3.0 flavor technology for sugar-free nutricosmetics
TOSLA Nutricosmetics introduces its latest innovation, Velious 3.0 Flavor Technology. According to the company, this cutting-edge, patented system marks a major milestone in flavor masking for liquid supplements, enhancing taste without the need for sugar or artificial additives. TOSLA says the offering will redefine how consumers experience beauty and wellness products.
According to TOSLA, its original Velious technology already overcame what it says is one of the biggest challenges in the liquid supplement market — the often-unpleasant taste of key active ingredients like collagen, and has been used in several of the company’s products, such as its Lumina365 skin care offering and HairCycle+.
TOSLA states that Velious 3.0 offers more advanced, complex, and diverse flavor profiles and allows for an “elevated, sugar-free experience” that meets consumer demands for healthier, more enjoyable products.
Sugar-free and indulgent beauty
TOSLA adds that by enabling the creation of sugar-free liquid formulas with greater flavor and richness, the latest version of Velious sets a new benchmark in product safety, formulation performance, and consumer enjoyment.
The technology enables brands to create liquids that meet consumer demand for taste and enhanced sensory experience, while maintaining efficacy, stability, and shelf life, with ingredients certified by the Good Pill Co.
TOSLA recently partnered with the FC Primorje women’s football club in Slovenia. The company highlights that its partnerships, along with the upgraded ingredient, allow brands to achieve greater consumer loyalty and encourage higher repeat purchase rates.