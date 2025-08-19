Call for stricter PFAS limits: Research links chemicals in cosmetics to weight regain after surgery
A study has found that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in cosmetics and personal care products may contribute to regaining weight lost during bariatric surgery in adolescents, especially if PFAS levels are high before the weight-loss procedure.
The researchers say that elevated levels of PFAS in the blood from personal care products before the procedure are known to disrupt endocrine and metabolic processes, which may lead to weight regain.
Endocrine disruptors mimic or block hormones, which can lead to a range of health issues, such as developmental delays, fertility problems, neurological disorders, and increased cancer risks. It has also been found to trigger an early puberty.
The researchers call for stronger limits on all PFAS products, including personal care.
“Our study shows a clear association between PFAS exposure and weight-related outcomes in adolescent bariatric surgery,” says study author Brittney Baumert, postdoctoral research fellow in population and public health sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.
“PFAS are a modifiable risk, which is why protective policies are important to reduce exposure and safeguard public health, especially for vulnerable populations.”
PFAS and weight regain
The study, published in Obesity, tracked 186 adolescents who underwent surgery between 2007 and 2012, and found that those with higher PFAS levels in the blood before the surgery regained more weight after the procedure.
It divided the participants into low, medium, and high concentrations of PFAS in the blood. The research showed that one to five years post-surgery, the participants with high levels gained more weight and had a higher increase in waist circumference than people with low and medium levels.
“With the growing use of weight loss interventions around the world, it’s critical for us to understand the association between PFAS and successful weight loss management, including what this means for long-term outcomes,” says Baumert.
The scientists say they will further study how PFAS is affecting metabolic health.
PFAS in personal care
PFAS have been found in several personal care products. Recently, a study underscored the substances in reusable menstrual products, as some period underwear and washable pads had levels up to 700 times higher than the threshold of intentionally added fluorine. The researchers argue that the findings concern everyone, since the toxins are likely released into the environment.
The forever chemicals have also been found in other personal care products, such as condoms, lubricants, and toilet paper.
leave-on personal care products such as lipstick, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, deodorant, and nail polish, which may also pose health risks to consumers.Meanwhile, microplastics are commonly found in
Earlier this year, cosmetics regulators in the EU were pressured to reassess older ingredient approvals as new scientific understanding emerges.
In March this year, France adopted a bill restricting the use of PFAS in cosmetics. The legislation will take effect in 2026 and prohibit manufacturing, importing, and selling products containing PFAS in the country.