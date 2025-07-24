Study finds intentionally added PFAS in reusable period products
A study by the University of Notre Dame, US, has detected per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in reusable menstrual products. Some period underwear and washable pads had levels up to 700 times higher than the threshold of “intentionally added fluorine.”
The researchers argue that the findings are not only concerning for people who menstruate but for “everyone,” since the toxins are likely released into the environment.
PFAS are linked to hormonal dysregulation, immunosuppression, developmental delays in children, low birth rates, high blood pressure during pregnancy, and some cancers. The researchers note that PFAS has been found in the blood of 99% of US citizens.
The research examined menstrual cups, reusable period underwear, and reusable pads. The results come as consumers increasingly choose sustainable period options and opt for reusable rather than single-use products.
Of the entire sample, 71.2% of the reusable period products contained PFAS at low concentrations, categorizing them as “non-intentionally fluorinated.” However, 33% of period underwear and 25% of reusable pads had levels high enough to be classified as “intentional fluorination.”
700 times higher
The study, published in Ecotoxicology and Public Health, investigated 59 samples of reusable menstrual products and found PFAS present in all products. The PFAS levels varied by product type and market, with samples collected from North America, South America, and Europe.
Some period underwear had PFAS levels of 77,000 ppm of total fluorine, classifying it as “intentionally added.” The safety benchmark is 110 ppm of total fluorine.
A recent survey showed that 88.22% of women use reusable menstrual products such as underwear or cups. Health benefits were the main reason for switching to reusable options, reported 38.22% of users, followed by sustainability (31.11%).
Graham Peaslee, co-author of the study and professor emeritus in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Notre Dame, US, says: “While we do know that these chemicals have been linked to serious environmental and human health issues, we do not yet know what fraction of these PFAS make it into humans by direct exposure and indirect exposure at the end-of-life of these products.”
He adds that, currently, there’s no labeling requirement for these products, and only a handful of US states have drafted legislation requiring consumer products to be free of intentional PFAS use.
“Studies on the subject will help regulators and manufacturers alike to identify product markets where PFAS are being used and to find better alternatives moving forward,” says Peaslee.
PFAS is added to menstrual products for water resistance and to prevent leaking. It can help the material to be more absorbent and, for reusable menstrual underwear, more stain-resistant.
Environmental pollution
The findings concern public health and environmental pollution since PFAS degrade and release toxic chemicals over time.
“The reusable menstrual product market is rapidly growing, which relies heavily on the idea that these products are environmentally conscious because of the significant reduction in the use of paper and plastic products,” says Peaslee.
He explains that reusable products often target health and environmentally conscious consumers, and often use organic textiles. However, the study found that almost a third of reusable menstrual products were being made with PFAS.
“This means these products are a risk to the wearer and the rest of us when they are eventually disposed of, since we know that these forever chemicals persist when they end up in landfills, contaminating irrigation and drinking water systems,” Peaslee explains.
Marta Venier, co-author of the study and an associate professor at the University of Notre Dame, adds: “Since reusable products are on the rise due to their increased sustainability compared to single-use products, it’s important to ensure they are safe. This is crucial, especially for adolescents and young women, who are more vulnerable to potential negative health effects.”
The issue of toxic menstrual care stretches beyond reusable options, as single-use products have also been exposed for toxicity. Last year, a study detected several toxic metals, including lead and arsenic, in tampons from various brands.
Last month, the Pesticide Action Network UK found a pesticide in tampons at levels 40 times higher than permitted in drinking water. One box of tampons contained glyphosate, declared by the WHO to be a “probable carcinogen,” linking it to cancer. Increasing evidence has connected glyphosate to health conditions such as Parkinson’s.
The Notre Dame scientists call for stricter regulation of PFAS presence in personal care products, while stressing the need for further research on the forever chemicals in female hygiene products.