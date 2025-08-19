Evolved By Nature and Doré unite to bring biotech peptides into French skin care
US cosmetic actives specialist Evolved by Nature has collaborated with the French skin care company Doré to introduce two products: the Peptides Bouclier Intégral Barrier Boost Essence and Peptides Extreme Fermeté Collagen Firming Serum.
The partnership aims to drive cross-border innovation. It combines Evolved by Nature’s expertise in peptide biotechnology with Doré’s knowledge of effective, clean beauty formulations to deliver new skin care innovation to market.
“We have developed high-performance skin care formulas to showcase the potential of our peptide technology, but our primary focus at Evolved By Nature has always been on ingredient innovation,” says Evolved by Nature CEO Greg Altmann
The brand adds that Evolved By Nature’s advanced bioactive peptides will continue to be integrated into Doré’s current and future formulas, promoting skin care that prioritizes skin health — backed by science.
Advanced peptide technology
The products leverage advanced bioactive peptides to deliver targeted skin benefits, including enhanced barrier function, stimulating collagen production, and anti-aging effects.
The Peptides Bouclier Intégral Barrier Boost Essence is a moisturizing emulsion with enhanced barrier protection. It claims to aid hydration and support the skin’s natural barrier against environmental pollutants and irritants.
Meanwhile, the Peptides Extreme Fermeté Collagen Firming Serum is a lightweight formula that supports the skin’s natural collagen production. Its claimed results include improved fine lines, elasticity, and skin firmness.
Marketing through simplicity
The timing of the product launch is well aligned with current market momentum for simple, result-driven skin care launches that cater to changing consumer needs alongside the “clean beauty movement.” Data indicates natural and organic claims have risen 18% globally between April 2020 and March 2025.
The clean, safety-focused formulations in all Doré products appeal to this growing consumer demand. The company claims its solutions are all fragrance-free and formulated without potentially harmful ingredients, including parabens, silicones, and sulfates, making them suitable for sensitive skin.
Innova Market Insights revealed that over half of global consumers associate “clean beauty” with natural ingredients. Purchasing natural, “free-from” personal care and beauty products has become a priority for 28% of consumers.
Against this backdrop, Doré and Evolved By Nature are positioning their new products as clinically proven yet accessible, tapping into scientifically-led skin care that delivers high performance alongside formula simplicity.
“At Doré, we’ve always believed that the best skin care should be gentle, effective, and accessible,” says the brand’s co-founder and CEO Emily Yeston.
“Partnering with Evolved By Nature allows us to take that belief further, merging cutting-edge American biotech rooted in natural ingredients with our French pharmacy philosophy of accessibility and efficacy.”
Biotech in beauty
Recent market insight supports claims that younger consumers continue to drive market demand for science-backed skin care products, indicating that 3 in 5 millennial and Gen Z consumers globally are willing to spend more money for proven results.
Biotech beauty uses scientific processes that harness living organisms, cells, or biological systems to create or enhance ingredients. As a result, advancements in biotech allow for high-performance, clinically backed ingredients without compromising clean, safe, or minimalist formulations.
Personal Care Insights has been following recent developments in biotechnology, including Beiersdorf’s partnership with Vincere Biosciences. It aims to implement scientific findings on cell health and rejuvenation into skin care formulations, focusing on mitophagy — the body’s mechanism for cellular renewal.
Meanwhile, beauty brands leverage biotechnology to develop tailored formulations that deliver enhanced, targeted consumer results. Biotech company Acorn is creating targeted anti-aging skin care products from a person’s own stem cells.
Fragrance companies are also increasingly considering biotechnology processes to move toward sustainable ingredient alternatives.