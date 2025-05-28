Beiersdorf partners with biotech company for cellular anti-aging skin care
Beiersdorf has invested in Vincere Biosciences to implement scientific findings on cell health and rejuvenation into skin care formulations, focusing on mitophagy.
Mitophagy is the process by which damaged cell mitochondria are broken down, making it pivotal for cell health and skin aging.
“Mitophagy is one of the body’s most powerful tools for cellular renewal,” says Dr. Spring Behrouz, CEO of Vincere Biosciences.
The partnership combines Beiersdorf’s expertise in coenzyme Q10 and Vincere’s research on USP30 (ubiquitin-specific protease 30). Coenzyme Q10 is an endogenous molecule and antioxidant essential for cell vitality and mitochondrial health and USP30 regulates the removal of damaged mitochondria.
Inhibiting USP30 promotes mitophagy, which could potentially have a positive impact on neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s.
“This collaboration highlights the broader potential of Vincere’s USP30 pipeline across age-related disorders beyond our primary focus on halting Parkinson’s disease. It is meaningful to see rigorous science translated into real-world impact with a partner committed to innovation,” adds Behrouz.
The companies also aim to develop new skin care solutions that combat visible signs of aging at a cellular level.
Dr. Gitta Neufang, chief R&D officer at Beiersdorf, says: “This strategic partnership will allow us to uncover new regulatory mechanisms in skin biology that are key to advancing cosmetic solutions. Meaningful advancements require a deep understanding of skin biology first.”
Since introducing Q10 in its Nivea skin care line in 1998, Beiersdorf has continuously worked to develop active ingredients in cosmetics. Beiersdorf’s Eucerin line was recently introduced in Nigeria to replace the widespread use of harmful skin bleaching products with alternatives formulated with safe actives.