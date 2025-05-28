Cosmetic Business 2025: Seppic releases sensory data and teases new actives
Seppic has released updated sensory characterization data for several of its ingredient ranges, including emulsifiers, emollients, and rheology modifiers. The information provides formulators with detailed insights into how these components behave in cosmetic formulations.
Personal Care Insights speaks with Marine Pasquier, market and digital manager of Beauty Care at Seppic, about the data and what the company will showcase at the upcoming Cosmetic Business 2025 in Munich, Germany.
“With this new sensory mapping data, Seppic provides formulators with a decision-making tool, facilitating precise ingredient selection based on both the initial formulation brief and the desired sensory profile of the finished product,” Pasquier says.
“This in-depth analysis delivers detailed insights into the visual aesthetics, textural properties, and skin feel characteristics of key ingredients. Such detailed information empowers formulators to craft innovative next-generation cosmetic solutions that are effective and offer a superior sensory experience.”
The company will also attend Cosmetic Business 2025 in Munich, Germany, from June 4–5, where it will spotlight its Genocalm active ingredient, unveil two additional innovations, and release an accompanying game made specifically for the event.
Efficacy and environmental ethics
For emollients, Seppic analyzed its Emogreen and Emosmart lines against common benchmarks of silicones, mineral oils, and squalane. Emosmart L15 delivered a lightweight, fast-absorbing feel, while Emogreen HP 40 offered longer playtime and richer skin adhesion.
“We analyzed several criteria such as the suppleness, the airiness, the softness, the greasy touch, the smoothness, the oily aspect, the glossy aspect, the tackiness, and the suppleness for both Emogreen L15 and dimethicone five CST in hair care applications. As a result, Emogreen L15 offers a similar experience to dimethicone five CST with better airiness and suppleness on the hair fiber,” says Pasquier.
According to the company, over 50,000 new cosmetics were launched in 2014, with 40% containing silicones. “A decade later, the beauty care market has nearly doubled in new product launches, while significantly reducing silicone usage,” she adds.
Pasquier elaborates on how Emogreen and Emosmart are positioned to meet clean beauty standards without compromising sensory appeal: “The Emogreen range stands out in the clean beauty market by meeting stringent consumer demands for naturality and sustainability. Boasting 100% natural origin content according to ISO 16128 standards, Emogreen products utilize raw materials derived from renewable plant-based sources, ensuring environmental responsibility.”
“The comparative analyses against silicone benchmarks… empower formulators to identify Seppic’s silicone-free alternatives as they closely match desired sensory profiles.”
The brand’s sensory mapping also extends to polymers, where the company compared visual consistency, pick-up, playtime, and feel across various gel formulations. Seppic says the findings can help formulators achieve more precise textural outcomes depending on the desired product category.
In emulsifiers, the characterization data tracks the initial texture and how the product behaves during and after application — covering aspects such as penetration, comfort, and skin finish.
Behind the trade show curtain
Elaborating on what the company will have on display at Cosmetic Business 2025, Pasquier highlights the brand’s recently launched active ingredient: Ganocalm.
“With half of the global population reporting sensitive or very sensitive skin, Ganocalm addresses consumers’ need for natural and immediate relief from the unpleasant symptoms associated with this condition,” she says.
The active’s innovation lies in its triple immediate action mechanism, which targets epidermal sensory receptors to alleviate stinging within five minutes, according to the company. The ingredient is touted to reduce local inflammation and diminish redness in an hour while strengthening the skin barrier for sustained hydration for up to 24 hours.
“This multi-faceted approach positions Ganocalm as a standout ingredient for sensitive skin, delivering a unique combination of innovative science, fast-acting efficacy, and natural origins to answer current market demands,” Pasquier says.
Furthermore, the brand hints at two other illustrative formulas explicitly designed for the trade show, which will be unveiled with a complimentary game called “SepiSpiration.” The game aims to inspire brands and will be part of the Sustainability Tour.