Unilever uncovers common bacterium’s role in skin-brain axis for positive mental well-being
Unilever has found that higher levels of a common skin bacterium, Cutibacterium, are linked to better psychological well-being. The research marks the “first time” a potential link between the skin microbiome and mental health is uncovered.
Elevated levels of Cutibacterium on the face and underarms were associated with lower stress. More of the bacteria on the underarm were also associated with improved mood.
The FMCG giant assessed microbiome samples from body areas, including the face, scalp, and underarms, alongside responses from psychological well-being questionnaires.
Jason Harcup, chief R&D officer for Beauty and Wellbeing at Unilever, says the latest insights support the emerging concept of the skin-brain axis.
“The skin-brain axis refers to the fact that our skin and psychological well-being are connected. Research has shown that bacteria in the gut can affect psychological well-being, but the role of skin bacteria has been less understood until now,” says Harcup.
“This is important because we know consumers no longer see the pursuit of beauty and well-being as independent of each other. They are looking for products that support physical appearance and mental well-being and positively contribute to overall health. By advancing our scientific knowledge of the skin-brain axis, the goal is to develop holistic products that improve the well-being of our consumers, inside and out.”
Methodology and results
Fifty-three participants underwent microbiome sampling via skin swabbing from four body regions (forearm, face, scalp, and axilla). They completed psychological measurements of global and general well-being (affect grid, sleep quality, and stress) and body site-related well-being (hair and scalp care, skin care, and underarm care).
The researchers determined correlations between psychological measures, microbial diversity, and genera for each body site. Unilever analyzed over 100 patents and over 30,000 samples, giving it one of the world’s largest human skin microbiome data collections.
To conduct the study, Unilever scientists collaborated with the Microbiome Innovation Centre and the Brain and Behaviour Lab, University of Liverpool, UK. It was published in the British Journal of Dermatology.
Unilever says the research is “the first” to uncover the skin microbiome’s role in this complex interplay across various areas of the body, despite the significant attention paid to the impact of the gut microbiome on mental health.
The study authors say their research underscores the need for further investigation into specific bacterial taxa that may be involved in a skin-brain axis, the importance of specific microbial communities on the body, and their potential influence on this connection.