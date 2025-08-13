Pour Tous debuts with skin care line for Gen Zalpha
Pour Tous has entered the US market, claiming to be “the first” skin care brand for Gen Alpha and Gen Z, with dermatology-tested products. The brand says it bridges the gap between current skin care lines that are too juvenile or too mature.
The products were tested and approved by the seven owners’ children. The company says the product line is backed by science and “encourages young people to build healthy habits from early on.”
“Pour Tous was born from real parenting experiences and the desire to build something functional and meaningful,” says the co-founding team.
“We wanted our kids to feel seen, heard, and supported through products that reflect their individuality and values, and we couldn’t find anything on the market that did that. So, we made it ourselves,” they say.
Products for various needs
The launch includes six products: a cleanser, moisturizer, serum, hydrating booster, shimmer booster, and refresh booster.
The cleanser is gentle on the skin and non-stripping. It removes oil, sweat, and dirt while maintaining hydration. It is formulated with prickly pear extract, glycolipids, and glycerin.
The company says the moisturizer is lightweight and fast-absorbing, leaving a barrier-supporting finish and long-lasting hydration. It is formulated with cucumber fruit water, MCT oil, ginkgo biloba leaf extract, and amino acids to soothe skin and protect against blue light.
The serum base contains niacinamide, rice, sea plant extracts, vitamin E, cucumber fruit water, and natural prebiotics to calm redness and support a healthy glow. It is fragrance-free and meant as a foundation for the three boosters.
The hydrate booster, which contains hyaluronic acid and sea plant extract, targets dry and dehydrated skin. The shimmer booster, with vitamin C, brightens and evens out the skin tone. The refresh booster, which contains mushroom extracts and chamomile, reduces redness and strengthens the skin barrier.
Pour Tous means “for all” in French. The the skin care line is intended to be suitable and accessible for everyone without a high price or age limit.
Gen Zalpha skin care
In other launches for the two generations, the founder of Revolution Beauty is launching its Trouble Maker makeup line for “Gen Zalpha.” The line features face, lip, and eye products with an average price of £5 (US$6.80).
A recent study by Revive found that Gen Z’s purchasing behavior differs from that of older generations. The Gen Z Effect Report found that Gen Z actively shapes brand narratives through co-creation, social media engagement, and accountability due to their digital lifestyles and greater demand for transparency.
Another report found that the generation’s beauty routine will likely shift with social media trends. It found that they are more inclined to experiment with new brands and products than maintain loyalty, particularly influenced by social media.
Earlier this year, a survey by Intuit’s Credit Karma found that nearly a quarter of Gen Z adults in the UK consider skin care and beauty treatments essential expenses, even more so than long-term savings for the future.