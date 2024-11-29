Amorepacific joins Korean government initiative on ending plastic pollution
Korean beauty company Amorepacific is participating in the Sustainable Plastic Initiative for Circular Economy (SPICE), a collaboration between the government and industry aimed at expanding the plastic circular economy.
On November 25th, the Korean government and industry launched the SPICE at the final negotiating round for a Global Plastics Treaty (INC-5).
The launch ceremony was attended by Minister of Environment Wansup Kim, Busan Metropolitan City Mayor Heongjoon Park, and Global Green Growth Institute Director-General Sanghyup Kim, alongside representatives from 14 companies, 4 associations and organizations, and 3 overseas industry councils involved in plastic production, product manufacturing, consumption and recycling.
Sang-mok Lee, CEO of Amorepacific Group, attended the launch ceremony and pledged to take a leading role under the initiative’s declaration of implementation. This declaration outlines efforts to accelerate the transition to a plastic circular economy.
To fulfill its commitments as part of the initiative, Amorepacific plans to expand the use of recycled materials in product containers, develop refillable products for container reuse, and enhance consumer accessibility to these products.
The company also says it intends to lead consumer participation in the transition to a plastic circular economy through its Amore:Cycle campaign, which collects used containers from consumers for recycling.
Amorepacific reduced its use of newly-derived petroleum plastics by 1,900 tons in 2023 through expanding the application of recycled plastics and reduced weight packaging materials. Through its consumer participation-based container collection program, Amorepacific has collected a total of 2,583 tons of cosmetic containers from 2009 to 2023.
Since January of this year, it has expanded offline container collection to online channels and thereby significantly increased the number of collected items, taking the lead in plastic reduction efforts.