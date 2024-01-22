Arugula may boost barrier function to fight inflammatory skin diseases
22 Jan 2024 --- Korean researchers study the potential of Eruca sativa Miller, known as rocket or arugula, to enhance skin health. Eruca sativa is an edible plant from the Mediterranean coast and is often used in Italian cuisine.
Research in Current Issues In Molecular Biology reveals the plant’s impact on skin barrier improvement and inflammation reduction.
The ethyl acetate fraction of Eruca sativa came out on top, demonstrating the “highest” antioxidant properties, which were associated with high polyphenol and flavonoid content.
According to researchers, flavonoids, such as kaempferol, quercetin and isorhamnetin, as well as their mono-glycosides, were found to be effective in improving skin barrier function and combating inflammation.
Barrier enhancer
The research focused on peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPAR), specifically PPAR-α, known for regulating lipid metabolism and promoting epidermal homeostasis.
According to the findings, Eruca sativa flavonols act as PPAR-α ligands, promoting keratinocyte differentiation and improving the epidermal permeability barrier. Keratinocyte differentiation is the process of cellular maturation that occurs during skin barrier development.
It further found that Eruca sativa can reduce nitric oxide and pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-6 and TNF-α), indicating its potential to inhibit inflammation.
Calming skin diseases
The research points out that atopic dermatitis is a skin barrier disease that is chronic and triggers skin inflammation.
The ethyl acetate fraction, rich in flavonol mono-glycosides, stood out for its anti-inflammatory effects, as a “therapeutic agent” for calming inflammatory skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis.
Researchers used analysis techniques to identify the key flavonols in Eruca sativa. Molecular docking simulations showed that kaempferol 3-glucoside, quercetin-3-glucoside and isorhamnetin 3-glucoside activate PPAR-α.
Recent research
In a separate study, researchers in Brazil looked at atopic dermatitis, which affects around 10% of adults and 25% of children. The examination delved into interactions among the immune system, environmental factors and gut microbiota, shedding light on factors influencing the disease.
Additionally, a study potentially identified microbes linked to skin aging. The research is carried out by the Center for Microbiome Innovation at the University of California San Diego and L’Oréal Research and Innovation.
Researchers from the University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China, re-examined Dead Sea water (DSW) used in cosmetics for anti-aging and rejuvenating the skin. They explored the related potential biological mechanisms of DSW under different environmental conditions.
By Venya Patel