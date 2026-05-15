Así Fragrances’ debut spotlights luxury scents for layering, experimentation and self-expression
Fragrance innovation is evolving as consumers seek authentic, personal experiences and small indulgences in everyday life.
Key takeaways
- Así encourages consumers to layer and rotate fragrances rather than rely on a single signature scent.
- The brand has launched over 50 vegan, cruelty-free scents inspired by Hispanic culture.
- Recent launches highlight the trend of fragrance as an emotional category, tapping into the “lipstick effect” where consumers indulge in affordable luxuries.
Así Fragrances has hit the market with a collection of over 50 personal and home fragrance products. The range highlights premium luxury-inspired scents starting at US$39.
The move is said to encourage scent layering and rotation instead of a single signature personal fragrance, a trend that is appealing among today’s beauty consumers. The fragrance fusion trend is backed by other recent scent launches.
According to Así Fragrances, each scent is “carefully crafted in collaboration with world-class perfumers for long-lasting, everyday wear.”
The range of fragrances was inspired by voices and perspectives rooted in Hispanic culture, with each product name rooted in heritage and tradition. The collection also features vibrant cultural touchpoints, emphasizing self-expression and individuality.
High-quality ingredients are sourced from France and other fragrance regions and incorporated into elevated scent profiles. Each fragrance is designed for longevity and balanced projection, made to be worn often, rather than reserved for special occasions.
All scents are vegan and cruelty-free, and trend-inspired combinations span fruit-forward blends, gourmand notes, and warm woods and musks.
Katie Madigan, VP of product at Así, says: “Every Así fragrance is developed in-house and brought to life in collaboration with world-class perfumers, blending our proprietary formulation expertise with globally sourced ingredients.
“That approach allows us to create scents that feel both elevated and accessible, with the performance and balance needed for wear that feels elevated yet effortless throughout the day.”
Fragrance wardrobes
Así challenges the idea of a “signature scent.” Instead, the brand embraces fragrance as a full wardrobe.
Fragrance consumers are encouraged to explore different moods, moments, and energies through different scents — whether bold and vibrant, soft and subtle, or somewhere in between. Así says it makes it easy to “switch it up without compromising on budget.”
According to Sam Wolf, CEO of Así, luxury fragrance has long been tied to high price points and the idea of a single signature scent. “But today’s consumer is moving beyond that,” he says. “They’re looking to build a fragrance wardrobe that evolves with mood, moment, and occasion.”
“Traditional luxury fragrance hasn’t always made that level of flexibility attainable. With Así, consumers have the freedom to explore and express themselves without the constraints that have historically defined the category. We’re bringing elevated fragrances into everyday life in a new way that feels both modern and within reach.”
Key players expanding into scent
Earlier this month, Personal Care Insights reported that Huda Beauty and PlusOne entered the fragrance category with product launches.
Global cosmetics brand, Huda Beauty, unveiled Easy Bake Intense eau de parfum, featuring top notes of wild cherry, white florals, and cinnamon bark, over a warm vanilla bourbon base. The scent complements Huda Kattan’s existing Kayali fragrance brand and emphasizes confidence, glamor, and personal expression.
Meanwhile, PlusOne, an intimate wellness brand, has launched pheromone-inspired perfume oils and sensual body oils, harnessing patented Mood-Boost Technology. Scents like Floral Vanilla Musk and Amber Gourmand aim to enhance self-expression, confidence, and intimacy, reflecting a growing trend of fragrance as an emotional and identity-driven experience.
In another recent highlight, Eurofragrance, a company that is no stranger to scent development, recently presented its Get in the Mood concept at In‑cosmetics Global 2026, which was held in Paris, France, in April.
The company says its Get in the Mood concept was designed to respond to the growing demand for positive sensations and authentic experiences in everyday life. With its latest approach, Eurofragrance explores the evocative power of fragrance to generate well-being, optimism, and small moments of happiness and joy through creativity and scientifically-backed fragrance technology.
At the trade show, Luciana Mangerona, global marketing manager for Personal Care at Eurofragance, told us about the company’s approach to emotion-driven perfumery.
What does this mean for the fragrance market?
The current fragrance momentum signals a broader shift in consumer behavior. For personal care brands, fragrance offers a unique opportunity to connect emotionally with consumers, reinforce brand values, and capture incremental revenue in a category that blends sensory appeal with personal identity.
As these launches demonstrate, the future of fragrance is less about a single signature scent and more about creating a wardrobe of olfactory experiences.
Moreover, consumers are shifting away from the traditional “lipstick effect” and toward fragrance, boosting their moods with scents as budgets tighten. The lipstick effect, also known as treatonomics, is an economic indicator describing how consumers cut back on major purchases while increasing spending on small indulgences during periods of economic uncertainty. When prices rise, shoppers spend more money on goods that make them feel good, especially cosmetics.