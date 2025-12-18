BASF sells optical brighteners unit amid portfolio slimdown
Key takeaways
- BASF will divest its optical brightening agent business, part of laundry detergent formulations, to Catexel.
- The move is part of BASF’s portfolio streamlining strategy.
- The deal includes BASF’s international operations, a Swiss production site, and around 80 employees.
BASF has announced it is divesting its optical brightening agent business, part of its Care Chemicals division, to Catexel. The move is part of BASF’s strategic business transformation wherein the company slims down its portfolio to focus on higher growth categories.
Optical brightening agents are ingredients used in laundry detergent formulations.
“As part of our ‘Winning Ways’ strategy, we are actively managing our portfolio and driving prioritization. With Catexel, a committed, focused new owner will develop the business further and thereby realize its potential,” says Mary Kurian, president of Care Chemicals, at BASF.
The agreement is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, and financial details will not be disclosed.
The transaction covers BASF’s international business, including the production of optical brightening agents at its Monthey site in Switzerland. Approximately 80 employees will also be transferred as part of the divestment.
Catexel is the Care Chemicals platform of the International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG). It specializes in specialty chemicals for laundry detergents, cleaning products, and personal care.
Through the deal, Catexel will expand its portfolio, thereby helping to position itself as a reliable supplier of chemicals for its customers.
“This acquisition marks another milestone for Catexel. With the state-of-the-art production facility and the experienced team in Switzerland, we are laying the foundation for further growth and innovation,” says Dr. Alexander Snell, president and CEO of Catexel.
As Catexel strengthens its home care offerings, the category is seeing a transformation where consumer demand is reframing cleaning as a form of self-care. Amid the shift, home care innovation is increasingly incorporating sensorials, scent, and technology.
Univar Solutions also told us home care is evolving through beauty-inspired innovation, sustainability, and advanced science. The functionality of home care is increasingly balanced with the skin-centric qualities of personal care, marking a strategic convergence rather than mere category expansion.
Last month, Evonik also divested a part of its business to focus on strengthening long-term value in its high-growth segments. Aekyung Chemical, a South Korea-based company, gained Evonik’s Indonesia betaines business, allowing the latter to focus on scaling investments in biosurfactants.