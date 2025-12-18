Unilever scales SASSY campaign: Lifebuoy wins premium makeover
Key takeaways
- Unilever is repositioning Lifebuoy from germ protection to science-backed skin barrier protection to drive future growth.
- The shift is part of Unilever’s Desire At Scale strategy, using SASSY marketing to premiumize mass-market staples.
- New patented formulas, redesigned packaging, and social-first campaigns aim to attract younger consumers and command higher value.
Unilever is repositioning its legacy germ-protection soap brand, Lifebuoy, as a skin barrier-protecting, science-backed line. The decision is part of the company’s ongoing Desire At Scale marketing model.
The move aims to solidify the brand for future growth by connecting with the newest generation of consumers. According to Unilever, new patented formulas will elevate the brand by moving it beyond basic hygiene and germ management to protecting and strengthening the skin barrier. The company claims the move will command higher consumer value.
“Lifebuoy’s transformation centers on becoming the leader in skin protection, transforming our products into emotionally resonant choices that people don’t just need but genuinely want. We’re shifting the brand key from saving lives to enabling lives to be lived,” says Parnil Sarin, global brand director of Lifebuoy, at Unilever.
The company’s Desire at Scale strategy aims to increase growth and desirability of functional mass-market staples by premiumizing them through a SASSY marketing model. The framework stands for Science, Aesthetics, Sensorials, Said by others, and Young-spirited.
The SASSY model reframes these brands through emotional depth, sensorial richness, and a modern appeal while ensuring they remain grounded in the practicality and affordability that helped the brands scale.
Unilever cites consumer demand as a key reason for Lifebuoy’s makeover. According to the company, consumers are no longer satisfied with basic hygiene benefits. They seek everyday solutions for concerns such as acne, rashes, and dryness in products that also benefit their skin health.
“Consumers are revolutionizing wellness by demanding science-backed solutions, digital innovation, and greater transparency on ingredients and benefits,” Sarin says.
According to her, Lifebuoy’s redesign reflects the company’s evolution toward holistic, science-backed, and future-ready skin protection.
“We are reimagining everything, from our formulas and packaging to advertising and marketing,” Sarin says.
Redesigning pack and product
As the brand pivots into its premium positioning, its patented Stratos Technology for soap bars and Armis Technology for shower liquids become spotlight features.
Unilever says the formulas use entirely plant-based ingredients that are scientifically validated to protect the skin from the inside. The products also contain skin barrier peptide boosters and vitamins that aim to support skin health and defend the skin against external aggressors.
“Recent research in two of Lifebuoy’s key markets, India and Indonesia, shows that suitability for the whole family, emotional cleansing benefits such as a feeling of refreshment or pampering, premium qualities, and value are the top drivers for consumers choosing a soap brand,” the company says.
Beyond the formulas, Unilever will also redesign the line’s packaging for a more modern aesthetic that emphasizes the brand’s red. The packs will feature new messaging about the skin barrier benefits “front and center,” says Unilever.
SASSY socials
Lifebuoy is positioned to benefit from social-first marketing campaigns under the SASSY framework, as Unilever reports positive results across its other brands.
The company claims it is seeing significant increases in views and engagement on its social channels since implementing the framework.
The strategy will see Lifebuoy promoted online through a series of influencer campaigns. A recent campaign in Indonesia, featuring a mother-and-son influencer duo, partnered with the brand and garnered over 15 million social media views in 15 days.
Unilever says the figure represents a 20% increase in engagement compared to other campaigns.
“With new formulas that combine a skin barrier-strengthening proposition with the heritage and trust that Lifebuoy has earned for decades, plus new pack designs, we’re aiming to gain volume growth and win a whole new generation of consumers for the future,” Sarin concludes.