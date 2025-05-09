Beyond The Headlines: BASF reports tough Q1, Sephora ushers in K-beauty brand
This week in personal care news, BASF reported a drop in Q1 earnings across key segments, including personal care, but despite tariff concerns, did not change its 2025 financial outlook. K-beauty brand Hanyul announced its US debut with an exclusive launch at Sephora. Meanwhile, The Body Shop began demolishing its former UK headquarters as it moves forward under new ownership.
Financial news
BASF released its Q1 2025 results, revealing a decline in earnings across several segments, including Nutrition & Care, which covers personal care ingredients. Despite the financial turmoil, the company is holding on to its full-year forecast. Group sales fell to €17.4 billion (US$ 19.58 billion), and EBITDA before special items dropped 3.2% to €2.625 billion (US$ 2.95 billion). Net profit decreased by 41% to €808 million (US$ 909 million). The profit was weighed down by weaker demand and a €300 million (US$ 337.6 million) charge from exiting a wind farm project. BASF warned that US tariffs could create more uncertainty, but says its local production footprint should help limit the impact.
Edgewell Personal Care reported a 3.1% drop in net sales for its Q2, mainly due to weaker performance in North America and a profit decline in its Feminine Care segment. Despite this, the company improved its gross margin by 1%, due to cost-cutting efforts and “better productivity.” Edgewell returned US$42.7 million to its shareholders and updated its full-year outlook, expecting sales to stay the same or grow slightly. The company plans to focus on its Wet Shave and Sun Care brands to support future growth.
Global expansion
Korean beauty brand Hanyul announced it will launch exclusively at Sephora in the US this month. The holistic brand will debut key products from its Yuja, Artemisia, and Red Rice collections, featuring ingredients like Korean yuzu, baby mugwort, and fermented red rice. The products will be made available online and in over 300 Sephora stores nationwide.
Chanel launched its fragrance and beauty products on Nykaa, marking its first partnership with a third-party retail platform in India. Nykaa is India’s largest omnichannel beauty retailer. The Chanel range is now available online and in select Nykaa Luxe stores in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh, with plans to expand to over 10 locations by the end of 2025. The move aims to broaden Chanel’s reach as the demand for luxury beauty grows in the Indian market.
Business news
Demolition started at The Body Shop’s old headquarters in Littlehampton, UK. The company moved to Brighton in 2023, returning to where it opened its first store in 1976. The closure ends a decades-long presence in Littlehampton, as the company pivots following years of financial instability.
Private equity firm Keystone Capital acquired a stake in Penta Fine Ingredients, a New Jersey, US-based supplier of specialty ingredients used in fragrances, flavors, and personal care. The investment aims to help Penta expand in the growing fragrance and beauty markets, with plans to scale operations and pursue acquisitions in the future.
Seen on screen
Bath & Body Works launched a campaign called “Come Back To Your Senses.” The campaign promotes scent as key to well-being, emotion, and memory and is backed by research showing that 78% of people believe fragrance can transport them to “another place or time,” and 72% say it improves their quality of life. As part of the campaign, the brand will bring immersive fragrance experiences to music festivals across the US in the upcoming year.
BIC named its Soleil razor the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Championship title sponsor. The league’s top four teams will compete in Nevada, US, in May, with matches airing nationally on television. As part of the sponsorship, BIC Soleil will run an interactive campaign across broadcasts, social media, and in-stadium ads. The disposable razor features built-in moisture bars enriched with shea, cocoa, and mango butters.
Product launches
Setú launched a men’s skin care line with traditional Latin American ingredients, aiming to simplify self-care while celebrating Latino heritage and identity. The range includes a daily cleanser with moringa and yerba mate, a vitamin C serum with camu camu and sarsaparilla, a night moisturizer with açaí and maca, and an eye cream with guaraná and suma root.
Green Science Alliance developed a water-based, natural biomass nail polish and base coat made from biodegradable, non-petroleum ingredients in response to rising CO2 levels and plastic pollution. The products work to reduce environmental impact by using plant-based materials considered carbon neutral, unlike traditional solvent-based formulas made from fossil fuels. They include nail-repairing and strengthening ingredients like keratin, with color derived from inorganic pigments or biochar.