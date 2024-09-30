Beauty Garage buys Gofab Genesis and Bibiana Group launches luxury body care
Premium beauty is in focus with Beauty Garage Professional purchasing hair cosmetics brand Gofab Genesis while Bibiana Group launches luxury personal care brands, Old Money and Botanique.
Old Money is a deodorant line designed for men who “appreciate the finer things in life.” The range includes products with odor protection to give the aura of a “vintage charm.” Botanique offers flower-infused products to “transform routine into ritual.” The body care is inspired by “Maison de Fleurs” (House of Flowers).
Botanique’s products look to combine nature with the science of aromatherapy. The brand’s dahlia flower symbol represents women’s strength and personal transformation. Botanique says its mission is to inspire mindfulness and relaxation.
As the Polish company continues to scale, it says it will focus on luxury and quality through its team of professionals.
“We are passionate about delivering exceptional value to our customers and business partners,” says Agata Dubanowski, CEO at Bibiana Group.
Revenue and expansion
Beauty Garage acquired the hair care brand to increase its market share, emphasizing the premium salon segment.
“This acquisition not only enhances our product portfolio but also positions us as a leader in the premium salon segment,” says Beauty Garage Professional’s co-founder and CEO Mahesh Ravaria, according to ET Retail.
“By integrating Gofab Genesis’ expertise and innovative products, we are confident in achieving our targeted revenue of ₹100 crore (US$11.95 million) in the coming year.”
The hair care brand’s products include collagen hair treatments, shampoos, conditioners, scalp treatments, hair growth combs and scalp scanning devices.
The deal includes the Gofab Genesis brand, products and manufacturing facilities. The acquisition looks to increase revenue and Beauty Garage Professional plans to expand beyond India and enter international markets such as the US and the Middle East.
The brand has previously expanded its network to work with approximately 100 distributors.