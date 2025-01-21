Beauty giving back: Brands help communities impacted by LA wildfires
Personal care companies are providing relief to the victims of the devastating fires that broke out in Los Angeles (LA), California, US.
Major brands such as Estée Lauder, Laura Mercier and Benefit are donating money, resources and products to those affected by the fires. Local beauty companies are also chipping in by offering free child care and hair styling services.
The Palisades and Eaton fires are still not entirely contained and have burned 37,734 acres collectively, according to the LA Times.
Ten people have been killed in the Palisades fire and 17 in the Eaton fire. Over 15,000 structures have been destroyed and almost 2,000 damaged from the two disasters, with totals expected to rise.
Big brands step in
Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) is donating US$500,000 to local relief efforts and is providing products to local communities in need in coordination with its brands and The Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation.
The contributions will support the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, American Red Cross, California Fire Foundation Wildfire and Disaster Relief Fund, Professional Beauty Association’s Disaster Relief Fund and Good360.
Estée Lauder is also offering a double match on all eligible employee donations to its crisis relief nonprofit partners, including the ELC Cares Fund, which supports employees needing immediate financial relief.
Benefit Cosmetics and Laura Mercier have also pledged to donate to the American Red Cross.
Laura Mercier is sending products to local organizations and offering to help makeup artists rebuild their kits if lost in the fire.
“We understand how essential these kits are to your livelihood and we would like to support you during this challenging time,” says the cosmetics brand.
Huda Beauty is also offering to help replenish makeup kits for those affected.
Skin-care brand Bubble shared that it is giving thousands of products to those affected by the fires and donating to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.
Kosas donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, saying: “Our teams are also working with other organizations to donate essential products to bring care and relief to those in need. This is just the start. We believe in the power of community and are committed to supporting it in any way we can.”
Summer Fridays is donating 100% of net sales — up to $100,000 — on any purchase made on its website. All the proceeds will be given to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Baby2Baby, the Pasadena Humane Society and World Central Kitchen. The World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit organization that serves hot meals to natural disaster-impacted communities.
Rare Beauty announced it is working with local organizations on product donations and volunteering efforts for emergency care kits to the fire department and World Central Kitchen. The brand is also providing mental health resources through its Rare Impact Fund for those affected by the wildfires.
Other brands made temporary donations to the wildfire relief efforts. Morphe and Tarte donated all their net proceeds from online sales to World Central Kitchen for approximately a week.
Community focus
Hair Stylists of Los Angeles have compiled a list of over 90 salons across the LA area offering free hair washes and other complimentary services to displaced residents and first responders.
Bobbie, an organic baby formula company, is providing free baby formula to parents affected by the fires.
Meanwhile, Santa Barbara Midwifery and Birth Center is offering displaced LA-area fire victims free belly checks, postpartum care and other services for families who evacuated to the Santa Barbara area.
Esthetician Shani Darden, known for her celebrity facials, is donating skin care products to provide “comfort and relief” to the affected communities.
LA-based brand Tower 28 wrote on Instagram: “Our hearts are with everyone impacted by the fires in Los Angeles. As a brand born and raised here, with team members in this city we call home, we are deeply saddened to see our community facing this situation. We’re immensely grateful to our firefighters and first responders for their bravery.”