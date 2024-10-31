Beauty World 2024: dsm-firmenich’s olfactive experience blends art and scent honoring Dubai’s fragrance history
dsm-firmenich showcases twelve fragrances with a multi-sensory art exhibition with Future Bedouin and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority at Beauty World 2024 Dubai, UAE, this week.
“Imagine: The Future of Fragrances in the Middle East” is presented at the Perfume House at Al Shindagha Museum. The museum’s Perfume House is home to Emirati perfumery heritage with over 70 artifacts, including a 3,000-year-old incense burner from the Saruq Al-Hadid site.
Abdalla Al Obeidli, manager of Al Shindagha Museum, says: “We are thrilled to host [the exhibition] at Al Shindagha Museum. This collaboration with dsm-firmenich and Future Bedouin embodies our mission to bridge the past with the future, offering visitors a unique sensory experience that merges tradition with modern artistry.
“Through [the art], we aim to honor Dubai’s rich history in fragrance while inspiring new narratives in the art of scent.”
The exhibition explores “luxury, spirituality, modernity, hospitality, symbiosis and fusion” through scents created by dsm-firmenich’s perfumers. A visual representation accompanies each new scent.
“Imagine: The Future of Fragrances in the Middle East” is open to the public and will run from today to 24 November.
Art scents
Future Bedouin crafts installations inspired by local Bedouin culture. It blends graphic design, illustration, visuals and large-scale public art installations that interpret Arabic themes.
“This collaboration marks an entirely new and exciting journey in my artistic career and I felt incredibly happy to immerse myself in the world of scents to design the exhibited creations,” says Future Bedouin.
“Fragrances have surrounded us since the dawn of humankind, enriching our everyday lives.”
Dubai Culture and Arts Authority is collaborating with a fragrance house for the first time and is committed to “reviving the emirate’s history through modern initiatives.”
“We are very proud to partner with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, an industry first in Dubai, to present this fusion of perfumery and art,” says Cyril Negrello, VP Africa, Middle East, Turkey for Perfumery & Beauty at dsm-firmenich.
“Future Bedouin is such an amazing artist, and having our fragrances interpreted in this distinct artistic style will certainly enrich the olfactive experience.”