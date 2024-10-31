Goop and Evolvetogether launch low-to-zero waste exfoliating bar soap in dissolvable packaging
Evolvetogether, a luxury clean personal care brand, announces a collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, to produce an exfoliating bar soap. It is packaged in a biodegradable paper made from wood pulp that dissolves under running water.
The initiative addresses a significant environmental concern: the excessive waste generated by hotel amenities, particularly soap. Hotels reportedly discard around 2.6 million bars of soap daily, highlighting the need for more sustainable options.
Touted as a travel-friendly cosmetic item, Paltrow explains, “This product aims to reduce the environmental impact, especially when traveling.” The soap bar is stamped with the slogan “doing good, every day.”
The collaboration between Evolvetogether and Goop began with a commitment to provide a high-quality alternative that aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly personal care products. After two years of development, the brands have introduced a travel-sized soap that combines effective cleansing with a commitment to sustainability.
Bar composition
This exfoliating bar soap features a plant-based, antioxidant-rich formula that includes coconut shell powder for gentle exfoliation and moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, murumuru butter, olive oil and licorice root to fortify the skin barrier.
These components are designed to restore and revitalize the skin without stripping natural oils. The soap is available in Evolvetpgether’s signature fragrance, Havana, with head notes of cardamom, heart notes of vetiver and violet and base notes of cedarwood.
Sustainable luxury
The collaboration aims to set a new benchmark for personal care in the hospitality industry. According to Cynthia Sakai, CEO of Evolvetogether, this product exemplifies how luxury can coexist with sustainability. The goal is to influence the hospitality sector by promoting responsible practices, starting with something as simple as soap.
Both brands say they share a vision for creating products prioritizing performance and environmental responsibility, contributing to a broader movement toward sustainable luxury.
The exfoliating bar soap is available on Goop’s website, select retail locations and Evolvetogether’s platform priced at US$20.