Beautyworld Middle East 2024: Schwan Cosmetics launches lip gloss-balm hybrid and growth-boosting brow gel
Schwan Cosmetics will showcase two new products targeting brows and lips for the Dubai trade show in UAE next week, “with the Middle Eastern market in mind.”
The German cosmetics manufacturer and supplier infused color cosmetics with “boosting and caring” ingredients, in line with the trend of streamlining makeup routines with hybrid products that address multiple skin care needs.
“The Middle East is fast becoming a hot spot for rising trends and brands. Emerging premium brands like Armaf Beauté, along with many strong indie brands, are driving these developments and setting new standards in the region,” details the company.
Among observed trends, the “skinification” of makeup — a premier driver of formulation innovation this year — has made lip care an essential and popular part of the daily skin care routine. Meanwhile, the Y2K nostalgia has made lip gloss a “lifestyle accessory,” highlights Schwan Cosmetics.
“No region implements innovation as fast as Dubai. The beauty market in the Middle East is at the forefront, where innovations are recognized and adopted faster due to shorter decision-making processes,” says Tobias Friedrich, VP of sales EMEA at Schwan Cosmetics.
“This is not about fast beauty but about sustainable and ground-breaking innovation without compromising on performance. The innovation quotient in the Middle East is extremely high, making it a strong market for cutting-edge advancements and a real opportunity for growing beauty brands.”
Tingly and hydrating lipgloss
Schwan Cosmetics’ extra-tingly new lip “bloss” — a hybrid of a gloss and balm — combines the hydrating properties of a lip balm with the shine of a gloss. Lipbloss contains 17% jojoba oil and 0.2% peptide-hyaloron blend to achieve a high-gloss plumped finish without a sticky feeling on the lips.
Earlier this year, e-commerce platform Cult Beauty reported a 73% increase in searches for lip gloss.
“Key feedback we’ve received from our clients in the Middle East has been to increase the sensorial effects of products. Quite simply – if the consumers don’t feel the products working, they don’t believe they work at all,” says Stefanie Strittmatter, director global product management Lip at Schwan Cosmetics.
For the Middle East, brands can add peppermint, ginger and chili to the formula, creating a more intense tingling effect on the lips. “These ingredients stimulate blood circulation in the lips and bring a spicy or refreshing scent,” highlights Schwan Cosmetics.
“Peppermint delivers a refreshing and slightly cooling effect and has skin-soothing properties. Ginger oil creates a more intense tingling and plumping effect, bringing a warm sensation to the skin.”
“Chili creates the most intense tingling effect and plumping effect with an intense warming sensation and an energizing, spicy scent. Chili and ginger can also be blended for more custom formulations.”
Natural statement brows
Schwan Cosmetics says natural statement brows continue to be a sought-after feature, noting that TikTok hashtagging of brow growth has accumulated over 40 million views. To meet the growing demand for growth-supporting brow makeup, Schwan Cosmetics launched its three-in-one BrowFix that strengthens, colors and fixes eyebrows in place.
Notably, 94% of the “clean” and vegan formula is made of natural ingredients and contains 3.95% “boosting care ingredients,” such as Eriobotrya japonica leaf extract, which reduces the time needed for hair growth and boosts its speed, and Panax ginseng root extract, which activates intercellular communication, improving the physiology of hair growth.
Altogether, the formula has six ingredients combined to promote healthy brow hairs, Schwan Cosmetics highlights.
The company says hair growth is a complex cycle involving four main stages: active growth, transition, resting and shedding. This cycle operates similarly in eyebrows, though with a shorter growth phase.
“Balancing ingredients to address each stage of this cycle and simultaneously ensuring follicle and skin health is a significant challenge,” says Leonardo Luce, head of Competence Color and Care Formula R&D
“Our carefully selected blend of active ingredients is designed to maximize results. For example, caffeine helps extend the growth phase, while ginseng, eriobotrya and pistacia provide phytochemicals that support the growth stages.”
“L-arginine acts as a hair anchor, reducing hair loss and oils like castor oil not only enhance hair health but also protect the skin and follicles from irritation and other disorders.”