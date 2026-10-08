SEPAWA 2026: Berg+Schmidt spotlights scalp “skinification” with BergaCare range
Key takeaways
- Berg+Schmidt is expanding BergaCare with scalp-focused, “skinification”-inspired hair care solutions.
- Re-Lite and Smart Lipid Delivery target repair, barrier protection, conditioning, and retinal formulation challenges.
- The launch reflects growing demand for long-term scalp health and high-performance hair care ingredients.
Berg+Schmidt Care Ingredients will showcase its BergaCare hair care range at the Association of Soap, Perfume, Cosmetic, and Detergent Specialists (SEPAWA) Congress 2026 in Berlin, Germany (October 14–16).
The range appeals to scalp “skinification” trends, applying proven derma care active ingredients to hair care. The solutions offer formulators a lipid-based avenue into meeting growing “skinified” scalp care demands through scalp-barrier protection and lightweight-repair.
In addition to the complex and the delivery system, the company hints that it will unveil other BergaCare Hair concepts at the congress.
Functional “skinified” scalp care
Berg+Schmidt’s line is touted to focus on the functional restoration of hair structure through deep cleansing, barrier protection, and enhanced manageability, mitigating frizz, and encouraging shine.
The natural and chemical ingredients company will exhibit its polyquat- and silicone-free Re-Lite complex and a Smart Lipid Delivery system for hard-to-formulate retinal at SEPAWA Congress 2026.
“BergaCare Re-Lite is a synergistic, complete, and comprehensive active plan for different hair care applications such as conditioning, repair, and light conditioning. It’s a very clean and synergistic blend consisting of glycolic acid and arginine,” Kristin Köhler, head of care ingredients at Berg+Schmidt, told Personal Care Insights at In-cosmetics Global 2026.
Hair care industry innovations
Berg+Schmidt stated that the shift toward hair “skinification” reflects a broader market evolution. Consumers are increasingly viewing their hair and scalp health as an extension of their skin care routine, seeking out ingredients that offer long-term benefits rather than temporary aesthetic fixes.
Hair care demand is becoming more sophisticated, with performance expectations stretching from scalp to strand. The industry is responding with innovations spanning scalp microbiome research, leveraging heat for repair, or tackling hair loss.
In a study last month, Amorepacific identified a biological marker associated with stronger hair formation and is using the findings to inform peptide-based hair care development. The study pinpointed how the microenvironment of hair follicles impacts the strength and quality of hair growth.
Similarly, TriNutra showed in a study that its cold-pressed black seed oil, B’utyQuin, demonstrated significant hair density improvement.
“Supporting and increasing diversity of beneficial microorganisms creates a healthier and more balanced environment in the scalp and hair follicle where the hair grows,” Liki von Oppen-Bezalel, PhD, business development director at TriNutra, told us.
Syensqo has an AI-developed scalp care active derived from upcycled coffee grounds. The solution was positioned with a focus on scalp care, aiming to meet the growing consumer demand for scalp hydration and soothing. The company said the two hair care results are the top benefits sought in scalp care, reflecting the skinification trend in the hair care category.