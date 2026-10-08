Burnd launches “skinimalist” sunscreen with DNA repair ingredient
Key takeaways
- Burnd has launched Tinted SPF 34 with mineral UV protection and photolyase.
- The tinted formula targets daily SPF use with a skin care-like finish.
- Burnd expands its "skinimalist" portfolio across sun protection and cleansing.
Burnd has expanded its sun care portfolio with Tinted SPF 34, a 100% mineral sunscreen formulated with photolyase.
Photolyase is a DNA repair enzyme found in plants and algae that can repair ultraviolet (UV) light radiation damage through photoreactivation. DNA damage caused by UV exposure is a known cause of skin cancer.
The sun care brand calls photolyase a subject of growing interest in sun care science.
“Protection comes first, and that doesn’t change here,” says Dr. Mark Mitchnick, co-founder of Burnd, formulation scientist, and inventor of transparent zinc oxide technology. “We’re always looking at what nature can teach us about sun care, and photolyase is one of the most interesting ingredients we’ve worked with.”
Tinted SPF 34 is said to offer broad-spectrum UV protection with a complexion-enhancing tint.
The doctor-developed and science-backed skin and sun care brand focuses on sun protection with minimalist and natural ingredient lists, catering to “skinimalism” and clean beauty trends. The brand says its mission is to make “high-performance sun care more effective, wearable, and scientifically sophisticated.”
Encouraging daily SPF adoption
Burnd emphasizes that sunburns and UV exposure can damage skin cells and DNA. The brand echoes a wider industry call to encourage consumers’ daily SPF use to prevent UV damage and skin health issues.
The brand is positioning its Tinted SPF 34 as a protective daily measure that is “essential year-round, not just during summer or on sunny days,” and states that a broad-spectrum sunscreen helps decrease health risks associated with sun damage.
The tinted SPF product is said to make the daily adoption of sun care more accessible and encourage routine use by combining mineral sun protection with a sheer tint. The formulation is touted to feel more like a luxury moisturizer than a sunscreen.
At the beginning of the summer, Spate’s US sun care report showed that brands that treat SPF like sunscreen are losing competitiveness against brands that treat it like skin care. The beauty platform reported that brands should approach sunscreen as a year-round, daily product rather than a seasonal one, which Burnd is positioning itself as.
“Consumers are no longer willing to tolerate a product that feels like sunscreen. The new benchmark is a formula that disappears into the skin, plays well with makeup, and delivers some kind of cosmetic payoff, whether that’s a glow, a blurring effect, or a natural finish,” Jenny Zeng, beauty insights analyst at Spate, told Personal Care Insights at the time of the report.
Malachy Mitchnick, co-founder and CEO of Burnd, explains that the company is tapping into this indsutry movement: “Sunscreen shouldn’t feel like a compromise. You should be able to get serious mineral protection, meaningful skin care technology, and a finish you actually want to put on every morning.”
The tinted SPF product is available in one shade and is said to be compatible with light, medium light, medium, and medium deep skin tones.
Sun care and cleansing
In August, Burnd released its third product, Burnd Cleanse, a move that was said to complete its skin care system.
Burnd Cleanse carries the same philosophy of “skinimalism” as Tinted SPF 34. In one product, the cleanser removes makeup, sunscreen, and daily buildup while hydrating the skin and helping protect its natural barrier.
According to the brand, participants using Burnd Cleanse experienced a 91% improvement in skin hydration, while 88% showed improved skin-barrier function eight hours after a single use in clinical testing.
The cleanser uses an amino acid-based cleansing complex. The formulation is powered by dsm-firmenich’s Pentavitin, a plant-based extract that supports hydration for up to 72 hours.
Pentavitin was also featured in Ultra Violette’s Unblock Screen Breakout-Friendly sunscreen, the first sunscreen launch in the US containing the recently FDA-approved UV filter, bemotrizinol.