Beyond The Headlines: Blackstone to buy L’Occitane? Beyoncé’s new hair care brand
09 Feb 2024 --- In beauty news this week, reports indicated Blackstone might purchase skin care company L’Occitane. Meanwhile, global superstar Beyoncé made waves with the upcoming launch of her hair care brand, Cecred, and Weleda unveiled its Strengthening Facial Care line for mature skin.
Business and collaboration
Bloomberg reported Blackstone may acquire skin care company L’Occitane. The private equity firm apparently conducted preliminary due diligence before considering a bid for the Hong Kong-based company. The report also indicated Blackstone might team up with L’Occitane’s billionaire chairman, Reinold Geiger.
La Roche-Posay announced tennis player Jannik Sinner as its new Global Brand Advocate to boost public awareness about UV protection with its sunscreen products since Sinner is renowned for his outdoor plays. Together, they say they aim to promote healthier skin care habits.
Myvana received funding from the BrainTrust Fund and Prisma Ventures and partnered with Ulta Beauty. Through this partnership, Ulta Beauty’s platform and Myvana’s HairAI technology were combined to create a Virtual Hair Analysis tool. By making this investment, Myvana hopes to improve individualized hair care experiences and increase its retail presence.
TRESemmé sponsored New York Fashion Week for nearly 20 years, providing salon-caliber products and expert stylists. The redesigned Keratin Smooth Weightless Collection, which includes the Silky Shine Spray, was introduced for the Fall/Winter 2024 season. Becky G, a multi-platinum singer, used these products to create daring looks. TRESemmé also worked with The Blonds on a show that featured avant-garde hairstyles on Latino cultural icons. The brand believes it showcased the fusion of hair and fashion as artistic expressions.
Shiseido said its subsidiary, Shiseido Americas Corporation, officially acquired DDG Skincare Holdings, which owns the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare brand. The Japanese company says the deal, announced in Japan on February 5, will strengthen its position in the Americas. Shiseido Americas President and CEO Ron Gee expressed excitement about the acquisition, pointing to Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare’s track record of innovative, clean formulations as a valuable addition to Shiseido’s product line.
Launches and releases
Singer Beyoncé revealed on Instagram that her hair care line, Cecred, would soon launch on February 20. The US Patent and Trademark Office accepted the trademark application, which is currently being reviewed. Some of the goods and services include cosmetics for hair and scalp care, non-medicated dandruff shampoo, vitamin and dietary supplements, hair growth stimulants for eyebrows and eyelashes, electric hair styling tools and styling tools.
Raúl Alejandre unveiled a second collection for H&M Beauty with makeup brushes and lip products. Each product was reformulated and repackaged to conform to the brand’s new image. Alejandre, the global makeup artist for H&M Beauty, designed the campaign’s looks by drawing inspiration from 80s beauty trends. The line consists of lip liners, liquid lipsticks and satin and matte lipsticks that are vegan and hyaluronic acid-based. The last drop is planned for fall 2024, but the campaign will begin on February 22.
Weleda introduced Strengthening Facial Care for people 50 and over, with blue gentian and edelweiss. This anti-aging line is said to boost collagen levels, reduce wrinkles and enhance facial contours. The Collagen+ Active Complex stimulated cell renewal and collagen production, resulting in smoother, firmer skin, finds the brand. User studies confirmed its effectiveness and sustainable packaging reflected Weleda’s commitment to nature. The line includes the Fortifying Day Cream, Night Cream, Serum and Eye & Lip Contour Cream for skin rejuvenation.
Starco Brands released Boardwalk Delight Hair & Body Mist, an extension of Skylar’s popular fragrance. Initially launched as an eau de parfum in 2023, Boardwalk Delight became Skylar’s bestseller. The new mist, available on its website and in Sephora stores, comes in an 80 mL bottle, said to reflect Skylar’s commitment to sustainability with 30% recycled materials. The company’s CEO, Ross Sklar, highlighted Skylar’s entry into the hair and body mist market, which is expected to generate over US$19 billion in revenue by 2030.
Secret and ThirdLove launched the Secret Whole Body Deodorant collection, designed to provide women with 72-hour odor protection beyond the pits. Available in stick, cream and spray forms, the collection is said to address concerns about underboob, private and foot odors. Secret’s research revealed women’s unspoken concerns about body odor, leading to a partnership with ThirdLove, which is known for inclusive sizing. Secret said the collection is recommended by dermatologists and gynecologists, offering aluminum-free options for 24/7 freshness.
Attitude unveiled their Oatmeal Sensitive line, enhanced with oat extract and intended for sensitive skin. With over 97.6% naturally derived ingredients, the hair and body essentials line is touted as moisturizing, nourishing, calming and fragrance-free. The line of products is designed to protect and soothe skin and hair. Every product is dermatologist-tested, vegan and comes in refillable packaging, says the brand. Attitude’s co-founder and CEO, JF Bernier, stressed the company’s dedication to serving people with sensitive skin.
Regulation and policies
The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association (CTPA) welcomed government policies to enhance oral health in the UK, including plans from shadow political parties. CTPA director-general Dr Emma Meredith emphasized the importance of oral care products like toothpaste and mouthwash in fostering lifelong healthy habits. She said the products help combat tooth decay and bad breath by removing plaque and strengthening enamel. Regulatory laws ensure the safety of these essentials under the UK Cosmetics Regulation.
By Venya Patel