Beyond The Headlines: Huda Beauty reportedly selling scent brand, L Catterton takes majority stake in Stenders

13 Sep 2024 --- This week in industry news, reports surfaced that Huda Beauty may offload its fragrance brand Kayali while Estée Lauder Companies revealed plans to advance fragrance innovation. L Catterton also made headlines after acquiring a majority stake in bath and body care company Stenders.
Gaining and losing brands
Huda Beauty is reportedly exploring the sale of its fragrance brand Kayali, following continued growth. According to Bloomberg, the cosmetics company selected Goldman Sachs as its adviser. Huda Beauty was founded by influencer Huda Kattan in 2013. Kayali is the fragrance sector of the business, spearheaded by Kattan’s sister Mona. The fragrances are inspired by Mona’s Middle Eastern heritage.
L Catterton acquired a majority stake in Stenders, a bath and body care company in 20 countries worldwide. The transaction will allow Stenders to accelerate its international expansion across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the US. Consumer trends such as a heightening focus on holistic well-being,increasing bath and body care rituals and rising preferences for products made from natural ingredients have been propelling a shift toward premium offerings.
Collaborations
Estée Lauder Companies announced a scientific research collaboration with the Dresden University of Technology, Germany, to advance fragrance innovation. The multi-year research project will explore the neurological connections between fragrance and emotion. Estée Lauder’s scientists and product developers will use the research to inform fragrance product and packaging innovation, consumer experiences and marketing claims.
Temporary tattoo provider Inkbox said its second collaboration with legendary drummer and tattoo enthusiast Travis Barker is available at Walmart stores and online. The collection includes 20 new, exclusive-to-Walmart tattoo designs for purchase in both single and two-packs. Made with Inkbox’s patented For Now Ink, each tattoo lasts 5–10 days on the skin.
Product launches
Aquaphor released a Lip Naturally Inspired Collection with 99% naturally derived ingredients. The line consists of two new Lip Repair Sticks: Naturally Inspired with Aloe Vera and Naturally Inspired with Coconut Oil. The line was launched in response to market research indicating a growing demand for natural and effective personal care products. The brand’s data reveals that 42% of consumers seek products made with natural ingredients.
PCA Skin introduced the Acne Peel and Acne Peel Plus, to address the four leading causes of acne. The company says the efficacious peels are a comprehensive approach to improving acne-prone skin, with noticeable results possible from one treatment. The peels are designed to be left on the skin and formulated with advanced ingredient profiles featuring exfoliants and antioxidants to enhance stability and delivery to provide skin renewal. PCA Skin peels can be layered to target various skin concerns, allowing complete control over the strength and depth of the treatment.
Men’s grooming brand Wahl launched the Self Cut Pro, a clipper designed for self-haircutting enthusiasts. It offers features to enhance flexibility, comfort, control and cutting performance. The tool has Dual Grip 360 and SmartCut, a new blade angle — optimized at 15⁰ to allow for a more natural arm position. The Self Cut Pro also has a 150-minute run time that provides multiple haircuts on a single charge and will store for months without degradation in run time.
Pop-ups and releases
Cosrx celebrated the in-store debut of its “consistently sold-out, viral” The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum by hosting experiential consumer one-day pop-up events across six Ulta Beauty stores in the US. Starting in California and ending in New York, Cosrx handed out custom tote bags, collagen popsicles and freebies at the events. The serum, which has a blend of six peptides that address various skin concerns, has a lightweight, water-based formula.
Celebrity hairstylist and curly hair specialist Andrea Pezzillo released the book Curly Confidence: A Specialist’s Guide to Embracing Your Natural Curls. It gives readers a look into the world of curly hair with expert advice and practical tips. Readers are also guided through the intricacies of curly hair in a clear and detailed way. The book recognizes that curly hair has long been underserved in the industry, and many still struggle to find the right resources to care for their curls.
