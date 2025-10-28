The Body Shop opens tech-driven London store as brand bounces back
Key takeaways
- The Body Shop opened a technology-driven flagship store on Oxford Street, London, featuring AI-powered skin analysis and interactive fragrance experiences.
- The store includes a tool for personalized skincare recommendations and a Scent Piano that educates consumers on fragrance ingredients.
- The launch marks a strategic comeback, emphasizing experiential retail and personalization in the competitive beauty market.
The Body Shop has opened a new store on Oxford Street in London, UK, as part of its ongoing “transformation.” The store showcases the brand’s latest technology-driven retail design.
Among the features is an AI Skin Analysis tool, which is exclusive to this store. The tool gives customers a personalized skin care consultation using AI-driven face mapping to identify up to 14 skin care concerns and give product recommendations.
Another showcased feature in the store is the Scent Piano — an interactive feature that allows visitors to explore The Body Shop’s fragrances. This feature lets customers learn about the ingredients and inspiration behind the fragrances. There is also an exclusive fragrance for the UK stores, the Tobacco Eau De Toilette.
However, the store is not limited to fragrances. It also offers a broader collection of the brands’ skin care, body care, hair care, makeup, and gifting products.
The London store will also offer a “Skincare Experience Table” with built-in sinks and mirrors for consumers to test out products before buying.
The Body Shop comeback
The Body Shop has recently been through a challenging period. In 2024, The Body Shop UK closed 198 stores and made major cuts to its offices after being acquired by Aurelius in November 2023.
Earlier this year, the company’s administrator at FRP Advisory announced that the beauty retailer would pay back only part of the money it owed after going bankrupt and that Aurelius would not receive any repayment either.
under a new license after German businessman Stefan Herzberg obtained the necessary licenses.However, in June this year, stores in Switzerland and Belgium reopened
The new store in London represents a comeback for the brand, but this time, it focuses on the competitive beauty landscape intertwined with technology-driven personalization.
Personalized cosmetics
Beauty brands increasingly go beyond treating visible skin concerns and move toward technologies and formulations that predict, prevent, and personalize. The personal care industry is shifting from reactive to anticipatory care by addressing consumer needs before they fully surface.
Such brands include Revive, which released an AI-powered Skin Age Diagnostics tool earlier this year to identify a user’s skin age and deliver data-driven skin care recommendations.
Meanwhile, Debut raised US$20 million to accelerate the discovery of AI-driven ingredients that target the specific hallmarks of aging. The company said that personalization is a growing demand in skin care, with consumers seeking solutions that address their particular needs rather than broad, generalized claims.