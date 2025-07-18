Beyond The Headlines: Boots takeover deal, Claire’s bankruptcy rumors
This week in industry news, the Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) approved a US$10 billion takeover deal of Boots to private equity firm Sycamore Partners. Claire’s reportedly may file for bankruptcy for the second time. Spanish fragrance house, Eurofragance, received the Ecovadis Platinum medal, ranking it in the top 1% worldwide for sustainability practices in the sector.
Business news
Boots’ shareholders, WBA, approved a US$10 billion takeover deal by US private equity firm Sycamore Partners. The deal was favored by 96% of shareholders and is expected to close in Q3 or Q4 this year, awaiting regulatory approvals. The WBA has lost 90% of its value on the stock market in the last decade. Boots has closed hundreds of stores globally, and Walgreens has faced tough competition, declining sales, and debt.
Claire’s reportedly considered filing for bankruptcy to protect its US operations. The retailer has faced financial pressure, weak demand, increased import costs, and a substantial debt load. In 2018, it filed for bankruptcy, which was followed by a control shift to Elliott Management and Monarch Alternative Capital. It has struggled to adapt after the last bankruptcy and is currently managing a debt of US$477 million, facing tariff-related challenges, and decreased consumer spending. Filing for bankruptcy could help Claire’s restructure its debt or sell some business segments.
Shiseido Americas reported letting go of a significant amount of its workforce due to sharp declines in business performance last year. The company has not yet confirmed how many roles it will eliminate, but has confirmed that there will be cuts.
Cosme Week 2025 was announced to take place in Osaka, Japan, in September this year. The event will host international cosmetics exhibitions and showcase its extensive offerings across the cosmetics industry, such as raw materials, packaging solutions, advanced manufacturing technologies, and finished beauty products. The expo aims to bring together universities and beauty industry leaders to collaborate and share their latest findings regarding ingredient innovations, biotechnology, and how to improve products.
Sustainability news
Eurofragance received the Ecovadis Platinum medal for the second year in a row. The platinum medal is the highest rating awarded by EcoVadis, an independent sustainability assessment agency. The rating applies to Eurofragance’s 2024 operations, where the company increased its commitment to social and environmental initiatives, improving its overall score to 82 out of 100, up from 80 in 2023.
Alland & Robert released its Corporate Responsibility report for 2025, unveiling its sustainability policy and actions to support stakeholders and preserve the environment. The report covers the company’s low-carbon commitments, certifications, and corporate commitments. The main sections of the report touch on strategies and policies for environmental protection, initiatives to create a positive societal impact, and supporting local communities and its own team members.
Global expansions
ScentMatch expanded into Walmart stores and is now available on shelves across the US with 18 home fragrances. The scents are all flame-free alternatives, echoing scents from popular fragrance brands.
INNBeauty Project entered the UK market and is now exclusively available in Sephora, marking a milestone for the brand’s global expansion strategy. The company says each formula is created to target underlying causes of skin concerns, backed by third-party clinical studies. The assortment offers products suitable for all skin types and ages.
K-beauty brand VT-Cosmetics entered the US retail landscape. The brand is now available across 1,410 Ulta stores, marking its debut in North America. It also introduced Reedle Shot, a patented micro needling skin care treatment aiming to deliver “professional results.” The treatment creates micro-channels in the skin to enhance the absorption and efficacy of active ingredients.
Product launches
Jetzi launched a product line of press-on false eyelashes with up to seven days of wear time. The company said the collection aims to lift, amplify, and complement any eye shape. According to the brand, the lashes are pre-glued, customizable, and biodegradable. They feature buildable volume and color variations and are curated to fit a variety of eye shapes. They come with a pre-glued band designed for a more straightforward application than traditional lash glues.
WishGarden Herbs unveiled its clean herbal body care oils collection, created from certified organic and sustainably wildcrafted botanicals. The artisan formulas offer “pure botanical skin care.” The oils use USDA-certified ingredients and support well-being for human and planetary health. The oils are free from parabens, preservatives, petroleum, synthetic fragrances, concentrated essential oils, or other “mystery” ingredients. The different oils are created to enhance natural skin radiance, soothe the body and mind, or for those with an active lifestyle.
Shiseido-owned fragrance brand Ginza Datura presented its new perfume, Tokyo Nights. Its top notes are ylang-ylang and grapefruit for freshness, with heart notes of datura creating a floral scent, and a woody base of guaiac wood and sandalwood.