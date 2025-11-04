Brenntag secures global distribution deal with Calyxia for microencapsulation technology
Key takeaways
- Brenntag has signed an exclusive global distribution deal with Calyxia for its biodegradable microencapsulation technology, CalyCare.
- The technology includes CalyCare Gel 100, a cold-pressable gelling agent that enhances SPF, fragrance release, and product texture in beauty products.
- The partnership aims to leverage Brenntag’s market reach and Calyxia’s innovative solutions.
Brenntag has signed an exclusive global distribution partnership with Calyxia for its microencapsulation technology CalyCare. The technology offers a biodegradable microsphere solution for beauty and personal care, including sun care, skin care, and makeup.
The cold-pressable biodegradable gelling agent for oil phases, CalyCare Gel 100, helps simplify cosmetic formulations. Brenntag says its spherical powder improves a product’s skin spreadability and supports various sensory textures and effects.
Jamie Walters, CEO and co-founder of Calyxia, says, “We are excited to enter into this alliance with Brenntag to make our new biodegradable microspheres, CalyCare, available to even more markets worldwide.”
Walters forecasts that combining Brenntag’s market presence and expertise with Calyxia’s technology and solutions will accelerate its global impact by bringing new sensory experiences to the beauty and care industry.
The CalyCare Gel 100 enhances SPF, extends fragrance release, and keeps ingredients evenly suspended. It is also claimed to be energy-efficient with a sustainable production process due to its no-heat requirement during processing.
“We are delighted to add the unique Calyxia technologies to our portfolio and join forces to capture market opportunities in Beauty and Care around the world,” says Teresa Harding, senior director of strategic marketing and innovation for Beauty & Care at Brenntag Specialties
Similarly, Givaudan recently released biodegradable microspheres designed to enhance consumer perception of formula efficacy. The Unispheres Technology has bead-like particles that can encapsulate and deliver an array of pigments or actives into cosmetics.