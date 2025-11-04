Mibelle launches SenoCellTec to eliminate zombie skin cells
- Mibelle Biochemistry launched SenoCellTec, a plant-based active ingredient designed to eliminate zombie cells and rejuvenate skin.
- The ingredient works through a three-step approach: clear, fill, and revive.
- SenoCellTec features extracts from alpine rose, apple, and grape stem cells, targeting the root cause of aging.
Mibelle Biochemistry has launched SenoCellTec, an active ingredient powered by plant-based stem cell technology and senolytics to eliminate zombie skin cells and replenish the skin.
The company says it aims to target the root cause of aging by working at the cellular level. “Inspired by cutting-edge research, SenoCellTec introduces a three-step approach — clear, fill, [and] revive — to rejuvenate the skin from within.”
The ingredient works by clearing senescent cells, or zombie skin cells, as well as activating epidermal and dermal stem cells. Mibelle explains that this supports deep regeneration and visibly restores skin vitality, leaving the skin firmer, smoother, and more youthful.
By activating skin stem cells, it restores the skin’s structure, leaving the skin looking “full.” Mibelle Biochemistry explains that it has three potent extracts that bring the three main benefits to the skin.
“Firstly, alpine rose (Rhododendrum ferrugineum) extract provides senolytic activity, which helps to eliminate senescent cells. Meanwhile, apple stem cell (Malus domestica) extract activates dermal stem cells, which helps to boost collagen production and improve skin density.”
“Finally, grape (Vitis vinifera) stem cell extract enhances keratinocyte stem cell function, refining the epidermis and strengthening the skin barrier,” says Mibelle Biochemistry.
SenoCellTec is recommended for use at a concentration of 2%. It is a liquid that is water-soluble and free from alcohol and preservatives.
Mibelle in the news
Earlier this year, Mibelle Biochemistry launched LunaRose, an organic ingredient for overnight skin care formulations. It acts on biological processes closely linked to sleep and supports skin regeneration. It is suitable for various formulations and works to reduce common signs of sleep deprivation, such as dark circles, dull skin, and sleep wrinkles.
Another ingredient of the company, MonaJuventa Nu, was shown in a clinical study in March this year to slow down biological aging. Participants who took the extract supplement daily showed slower cellular aging, improved sleep, and increased physical activity compared to those who took a placebo.