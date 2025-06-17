Mibelle unveils overnight skin care ingredient mimicking melatonin
Mibelle Biochemistry has launched LunaRose, an organic ingredient for overnight skin care formulations. It acts on biological processes closely linked to sleep and supports skin regeneration. It is suitable for various formulations and works to reduce common signs of sleep deprivation, such as dark circles, dull skin, and sleep wrinkles.
“It mimics the effect of melatonin, the ‘sleep hormone,’ and thus promotes nighttime skin recovery. LunaRose increases the expression of melatonin receptors and regulates genes important for the circadian rhythm, similar to melatonin,” Dr. Katharina Kappler, scientific project manager at Mibelle Biochemistry, tells Personal Care Insights.
“This improves mitochondrial function, strengthens the skin barrier, and has an antioxidant effect, all processes that normally occur during sleep.”
Overnight treatments
Mibelle also provides a guide formulation with their new active ingredient, an “Overnight Décolleté” fluid with LunaRose. It is a non-occlusive care fluid that allows the skin to breathe while preventing imperfections caused by heat build-up. It was developed especially for skin support during summer nights, which are usually shorter and warmer.
The company says the skin needs seven to nine hours of sleep for optimal support, which is trickier to achieve during summer.
LunaRose is intended for advanced nighttime moisturizers, summer night elixirs, midnight rejuvenation serums, décolleté overnight firming creams, and restful night formulas.
“The formulations are intended for overnight skin care, but are not limited to it,” says Kappler.
LunaRose is made of a water-based extract of dried rose hips from a special variety of organic Rosa rugosa hybrid from Finland.
“These roses not only have to withstand the harsh and cold Nordic climate but also adapt to the very special day-night cycles in Northern Europe, which feature very long days and lots of light in the summer, and long nights and very little light in the winter,” says Kappler.
Plants and science
The ingredient is of purely organic origin, and no synthetic pesticides or fertilizers were used in its cultivation, benefiting the environment and soil quality.
“What sets LunaRose apart is extensive clinical study data on the face and décolleté [skin on neck, shoulders, and chest], showing, for example, that only a single overnight application is enough to smooth the skin,” says Kappler.
She details that the clinical studies have been performed on panels of different ethnicities and four generations, from Gen Z to Baby Boomers, making it “an active ingredient for everyone.”
Similarly, other companies in the industry are also strengthening the combination of sleep science and beauty applications. The Estée Lauder Companies appointed a Global Sleep Science Advisor to advance its nighttime skin care. It did so to tap into the global sleep movement to educate consumers on the connection between sleep and skin health.