Caraïbes Fragrance debuts perfume line featuring QR codes for cultural information
Caraïbes Fragrance has launched a fragrance line featuring QR codes on the bottle to provide consumers with educational experiences related to the scent’s cultural history.
The bottle’s QR codes direct consumers to digital content that provides information about Caribbean and Latin American culture. The fragrance line’s first scent, Ville d’Amour, is inspired by St. John’s Island, nicknamed “Love City.”
Kiese N. Sam, founder of Caraïbes Fragrance, says: “Through the QR code, we’re inviting people to experience the soul of the Caribbean, not as outsiders, but as welcomed guests in a living, breathing story. It’s about connection, heritage, and celebrating the richness of where we come from. I’m excited to share that spirit and much more with today’s consumers.”
The perfume is hypoallergenic and designed for long-lasting wear from 8–12 hours.
Caraïbes Fragrance is a women- and minority-owned brand that uses olfactory sensations to spotlight different Caribbean and Latin American cultures.
QR codes are increasingly implemented on packaging products to provide consumers with insights, experiences, or accessibility.
Last year, Unilever partnered with accessibility app specialist Be My Eyes, expanding the use of on-pack Accessible QR to provide an AI-assisted cooking experience for shoppers who are blind or have low vision. The consumer packaged goods giant also opened a fragrance lab in Connecticut, US, to boost product appeal by developing personalized, trend-driven fragrances for North American consumers.