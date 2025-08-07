England cracks down on “cowboy” cosmetic procedures market
The UK government has proposed new measures to crack down on high-risk procedures, such as non-surgical Brazilian Butt Lifts. Under the new rules, these procedures will only be delivered by qualified health care professionals. Clinics that offer Botox and fillers must obtain a license by meeting safety, insurance, and training standards.
“The cosmetics industry has been plagued by a Wild West of dodgy practitioners and procedures. There are countless horror stories of cosmetic cowboys causing serious, catastrophic damage,” says Karin Smyth, minister of state at the department for Health and Social Care, in the UK government.
The new regulation aims to protect the public from dangerous beauty procedures through new age restrictions on treatments.
The government says there has been a series of incidents of high-risk treatments from people with little or no medical training, which have led to dangerous complications, permanent scarring, and death.
“This government is taking action to protect those seeking treatments, support honest and competent practitioners, and root out the cowboys as part of our Plan for Change. This isn’t about stopping anyone from getting treatments, it’s about preventing rogue operators from exploiting people at the expense of their safety,” adds Smyth.
“We’re giving them peace of mind and reducing the cost to the National Health Service of fixing botched procedures.”
The regulations are under development and will be subject to public consultation and parliamentary scrutiny before being introduced.
Stricter on fillers
Stricter regulations will also apply to low-risk cosmetic procedures like lip fillers, facial dermal fillers, and Botox. Before operating, practitioners must meet safety, training, and insurance standards through a local safety authority licensing system. The government says the details of the system will later be introduced.
The government also plans to restrict high-risk cosmetic procedures for people under 18, unless authorized by a health care professional.
The UK Health Security Agency recently issued a public health warning following reported adverse reactions to cosmetic procedures in England. The investigation points to unlicensed Botox-like products causing the complaints, although it is still ongoing and not yet confirmed.
“The Council has worked tirelessly to push for increased regulation of the aesthetics sector since its inception. I therefore fully welcome the government’s announcement that it is pushing forward with legislation, says Millie Kendall, CEO of the British Beauty Council.
“Any measures that increase protection for the general public and professionalise the industry will help instill confidence and help to prevent the normalization of horror stories that have become synonymous with our sector.”
“We will work closely with relevant government stakeholders to ensure these measures are implemented to ensure the sustained and safe growth of our sector. This is the first step forward in raising the reputation of our £30.4 billion (US$40.6 billion) industry,” adds Kendall.
The government urges anyone considering cosmetic procedures to check their provider’s qualifications and insurance and avoid suspiciously low-priced treatments.