Dove targets “TMI taboo” with women’s wellness line for menopause
Dove has released its first Women’s Wellness Range for perimenopausal and menopausal-related symptoms. The collection features life-stage-tailored personal care products developed with gynecologists, menopause experts, and dermatologists.
According to the brand, 43% of women over 45 in the US actively search for skin care that supports their changing needs.
The body care range is inspired by “real stories” shared by women and formulated to deliver care in harmony with the body’s natural rhythms. Dove aims to address needs that “have long been overlooked, stigmatized, or dismissed.”
OB-GYN and menopause expert Dr. Jessica Shepherd helped co-create this range. She says, “As an OB-GYN, I have seen so many women in intimate settings, and they still feel they need to censor their personal concerns in conversations because for generations, women have been taught to be quiet about discomfort, to downplay pain, and to feel shame around natural parts of their health.”
“We’re slowly seeing that shift and unlearning many of these traits, but the silence still lingers.”
The Women’s Wellness Range is available exclusively on the Amazon US store. The lineup also delivers on an Amazon Beauty initiative: condition-based shopping. The initiative helps customers discover and select products based on a specific condition they are experiencing.
Cultural shift of care
The launch marks Dove’s expansion into the women’s wellness category. The Women’s Wellness Range offers science-backed solutions for symptoms like increased sweating, dryness, odor shifts, and intimate sensitivity.
The personal care brand is also introducing a Made with TMI campaign, inspired by the concept that discussing menopausal health is “too much information.”
Dove states that women are often made to feel that discussing or understanding their bodies is taboo. The new campaign aims to turn TMI from something that silences women into a catalyst for conversation and superior care.
“Through the Made with TMI campaign, Dove is helping to rewrite the narrative around hormonal health, bringing private conversations into the open and replacing shame with shared experience,” says the Unilever-owned brand.
“Built from real stories and rooted in solidarity, the campaign reinforces Dove’s commitment to showing up for women in every life stage with care that is honest, informed, and long missing from the personal care aisle.”
Women’s care is becoming increasingly normalized, with many personal care brands introducing new solutions to satisfy often unspoken issues.
Personal Care Insights recently spoke to O Positiv about its URO Vaginal Moisture + Mood supplement, formulated to support sexual function and close the orgasm gap. We also sat down with a researcher from Delft University of Technology, the Netherlands, who designed a new speculum to benefit patients, health professionals, and the environment.
Additionally, Ples’Jour told us about its new lubricant, Opal, made in a bid to change the narrative surrounding female intimacy and challenge outdated perceptions of pleasure products. The brand aims to reframe intimacy as an essential part of modern self-care.
Dove calls this change in women’s care a “long-overdue cultural shift.”
Product breakdown
Dove’s collection uses proprietary cleansing technology and dermatologist-approved formulations. It includes three body wash formats and one leave-on balm, each formulated to address skin care concerns associated with hormonal shifts.
The Dove Glycolic Serum Wash is a full-body exfoliating cleanser designed for daily shower use. It is formulated with glycolic acid to smooth dull, rough skin and help control odor related to hormonal sweat, especially in areas like the underarms, chest, and thighs.
The Dove Cleansing Oil is a gentle in-shower cleanser for dry, itchy skin often associated with perimenopause and menopause. The formula melts onto damp skin, lifting away impurities while nourishing with a blend of bioactive oils. It rinses clean without leaving behind an oily residue.
The Dove Whole Body Wash is a fragrance-free, ultra-mild wash formulated for vulva skin. It is safe for daily use, gently cleanses, and helps maintain the skin’s natural pH balance, supporting hydration and barrier protection.
The Dove Ultra Gentle Balm is a fragrance-free, leave-on moisturizer also designed for daily use after a shower or as needed throughout the day. It is clinically tested for use on intimate skin and said to deliver long-lasting hydration to relieve vulvovaginal dryness — which reportedly affects 70% of women over 50.
“The Dove Women’s Wellness Range is the latest expression of the brand’s long-standing commitment to real beauty, real care, and real conversations,” says Ellen Shepard, senior R&D director at Unilever.
“By leveraging Unilever’s expertise in surfactant science, odor and sweat management, and the microbiome, we’re turning women’s needs into advanced, personalized care.”