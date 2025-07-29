Revolutionizing women’s health: New speculum designed to eliminate pain and anxiety
Researchers from Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), the Netherlands, have designed a new speculum to benefit patients, health professionals, and the environment.
Health care providers use speculums to look inside the vagina and see the cervix to check for abnormal growths, take samples, and perform surgery. These examinations are vital for women’s health as they can detect infections and cervical cancer at an early stage.
A pelvic examination is one of the most common anxiety-provoking medical procedures. According to a study by the Mayo Clinic, approximately 35% of women experience shame, fear, or pain linked to vaginal examinations.
These adverse symptoms can interfere with preventative health screening compliance, resulting in delayed or avoided care and significant health consequences.
Despite this, the speculum has remained essentially unchanged for 180 years, spurring Lilium’s intervention.
TU Delft graduate Ariadna Izcara Gual and researcher Tamara Hoveling designed the new speculum, Lilium, to promote patients’ psychological comfort and encourage life-saving checkups.
The women’s care space has rapidly evolved with personal care brands creating more solutions for menstruation, menopause, and sexual wellness. When asked if members in the personal care industry can help accelerate the development of Lilium, Hoveling tells us, “Absolutely!”
“The women’s care industry can accelerate progress by advocating for innovation and raising awareness about patient-centred tools like Lilium.”
“Underrepresented groups are often overlooked in health care, but it’s absurd that the female body — making up nearly half the world’s population — has been neglected for so long. This only highlights how urgent it is to center diverse voices in health care innovation,” says Hoveling.
Historically insufficient
The original vaginal speculum was invented in 1845 by Dr. J. Marion Sims, often referred to as the “father of modern gynecology.” But his legacy is intensely controversial. Sims developed the instrument through repeated experiments on enslaved Black women in the US — Lucy, Anarcha, Betsey, and the unknown others — without their consent, anesthesia, or adequate care.
Hoveling says that one likely reason it has taken so long to reinvent the speculum is that cis men historically designed medical devices.
“Doctors [have been] the primary users in mind, and little consideration [has been given to] the patient experience. These designers have never personally experienced what it feels like to have those tools used inside their bodies. As a result, the real discomfort, pain, and even trauma that many patients endure during these exams have often been overlooked or dismissed.”
“Somehow, we’ve been conditioned to accept that medical exams are supposed to be uncomfortable or even painful — as if that’s normal — but it’s simply not true. This is why thoughtful design in health care matters so much.”
Hoveling says women are now empowered to stop accepting discomfort or pleading for change. Instead, she explains, they can create their own solutions — like Lilium.
Safety and comfort compliance
Lilium is made of semi-flexible, medical-grade thermoplastic vulcanizate rubber, which gives it the mechanical strength to withstand the pressure of vaginal walls and the flexibility to open its blades, or “petals.”
Lilium has two components. The first contains three petals, to remind patients of a flower. “This is to promote patients’ psychological comfort, as it is a familiar shape,” says Izcara Gual.
The second part is the tube, which gently pushes the petals open.
One of the causes women postpone or avoid regular checkups is the speculum itself, explains Izcara Gual. “Some of the women I interviewed indicate that they feel pain at the insertion and even removal of the device.”
Moreover, she says the ‘gun’ shape elicits a cold and uneasy feel. This makes many people avoid essential exams like cervical cancer screenings. “That was a problem we couldn’t ignore.”
“I hope this design motivates women to get their health checkups,” says Izcara Gual.
The researchers designed Lilium to be gentler, more comfortable, and less intimidating. It reduces pain and anxiety by better adapting to individual anatomy and prioritizing patient dignity.
“We wanted to create something that truly puts patients first — something gentle, respectful, and designed with real care,” adds Hoveling.
Unlike disposable plastic speculums, Lilium is reusable. It is also said to improve clinicians’ visibility of the cervix.
The researchers plan to have a testable prototype in about 1.5 years, however, it is more realistic to assume it would take approximately 5 years before it becomes publicly available. Its adoption hinges on clinical testing, regulatory approvals, and partnering with health care providers to ensure it’s safe, effective, and accessible.
“Together, we can eliminate fear and discomfort and build a future where every patient feels safe, understood, and valued,” concludes Hoveling.