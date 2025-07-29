dsm-firmenich explores identity through upcycled scent at Jakarta fragrance experience
dsm-firmenich has launched Connect: Future You, a multi-sensory fragrance exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, designed to immerse visitors in the future of scent, identity, and innovation. The experience features 22 new scents spanning fine fragrance, personal care, and home care applications, crafted by global and local perfumers.
The event marks a strategic move to expand the company’s regional presence and collaborate with local brands. It also aims to capture the shifting fragrance desires of Southeast Asia’s consumers through original creations and interactive installations.
“Indonesia stands out as one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic consumer markets — fuelled by a young, digitally connected population, a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, and a rapid pace of product innovation,” the company says.
“New launches in fragrance, beauty, and home care are occurring at an unprecedented rate, setting the pace for Southeast Asia’s future.”
The central installation, The Forest and Its Fragrance, features traditional hand-dyed textiles suspended to resemble forest foliage. Reflecting the textured imperfection of the artwork, the 22 featured fragrances are formulated with upcycled ingredients. dsm-firmenich uses this approach to symbolize creativity born from reuse, unpredictability, and cultural expression.
With the experience, the company invites attendees to explore how fragrance can bridge who consumers are and who they aspire to be.
The exhibition will run from August 4 to 15 at the ART:1 New Museum.
Fragrance’s language of emotion
dsm-firmenich says that at the core of Connect: Future You is the notion that fragrance is no longer merely about smelling good — it has evolved into a tool for self-expression, emotional resonance, and aspiration.
According to proprietary research from the ingredients company, consumers increasingly seek scents that mirror or amplify their emotions and projected identities.
This shift is particularly pronounced among younger consumers. Personal Care Insights previously reported that Gen Z approaches personal care rituals as a form of self-expression, investing in experiences like fragrance that align with their lifestyle, values, and personal identity.
dsm-firmenich taps this trend to offer immersive experiences that allow users to “step into” their ideal selves through scent.
The company says fragrance can move people through different moments of life, reinforcing that olfactory experiences are tied to psychological and emotional triggers.
The fragrances presented span beyond fine fragrance into everyday formats like body wash, dish soap, fabric conditioner, and laundry detergent, demonstrating scent’s emotional role across a range of consumers’ daily touchpoints.
Indonesia as creative catalyst
The decision to unveil Connect: Future You in Indonesia reflects dsm-firmenich’s broader regional strategy. With its young, tech-savvy population and growing beauty scene, the company sees Indonesia as a key launchpad for trends in Southeast Asia.
Veronique Xue, head of Fine Fragrance Experience, Asia, emphasizes the importance of local relevance in fragrance innovation. “This marks a strategic step in expanding our footprint in Southeast Asia, a commitment to co-create with Indonesian brands and partners through innovation, local relevance, and olfactive storytelling.”
To reflect this cultural relevance, dsm-firmenich collaborated with local artist Yawara, who reimagined a forest using suspended batik textiles as symbolic foliage.
“The artist came to me with her vision: a forest, not of trees, but of batik — hand-dyed textiles suspended in space like living foliage,” says dsm-firnemnich perfumer Alessandro Croce.
He explains that he aimed to respond to her artistic vision by translating it into scent. “That’s where the idea came in. I chose ingredients that were themselves imperfect: 100% upcycled. Each note had a past. Their imperfection felt essential — their unpredictability, their honesty, their unexpected beauty. Just like batik, they don’t follow rules, they resist control, they push back.”
The outcome is scent profiles that aim to stray from conventional rules and instead mirror the unpredictable nature of art and identity.
Using Southeast Asia’s cultural and environmental context as a creative driver, the company aims to resonate more deeply with consumers who are increasingly attuned to authenticity and innovation.