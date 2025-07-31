Closing the orgasm gap: O Positiv debuts supplement supporting female sexual function
O Positiv has launched URO Vaginal Moisture + Mood, a non-hormonal, daily supplement formulated to support sexual function. It enhances natural vaginal lubrication and boosts libido and emotional well-being.
The woman’s health brand aims to close the documented gender orgasm gap while destigmatizing female libido and sexual desire.
Personal Care Insights speaks with Brianna Bitton, co-founder of O Positive, and Dr. Roxanne Pero, of O Positiv’s Medical Advisory Board, about reshaping the female care category through encouraging open dialogue on conventionally taboo subjects, the connection between mind and body, and how the brand is bridging the orgasm gap.
“We formulated URO Vaginal Moisture + Mood to directly address what’s often ignored: the mental load, the dryness, the burnout. This isn’t about a libido quick fix, it’s about restoring connection to self and redefining what it means to feel good in your body,” says Bitton.
Formulation for satisfaction
According to O Positiv, 62% of women say that they are not satisfied with their sex life. The company claims URO Vaginal Moisture + Mood offers a next-generation solution by utilizing a blend of science-backed ingredients that promote stress relief.
The mixture includes ashwagandha root extract to support sexual function and a “passion blend” that optimizes sexual mood and blood circulation — GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid,), velvet bean, L-citrulline, L-arginine, and Ginkgo.
The supplements are also cited as vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO.
The brand says the supplement is suitable for women 18 and older who have a low sex drive, want more sexual satisfaction, suffer from vaginal dryness, or if stress is affecting their sex life.
The product launch will be supported by an integrated campaign, Wet Girl Summer, to spotlight the cultural taboos that continue to silence women’s experiences with arousal, dryness, and intimacy while encouraging open dialogue.
The initiative includes an out-of-home campaign, a consumer activation in New York City, US, on Saturday, August 23, and social media marketing to reinforce O Positiv’s core mission.
O Positiv will also donate to a women’s health research partner as part of their commitment.
The orgasm gap
URO Vaginal Moisture + Mood actively challenges the stigma around female pleasure. Obstetricians and gynecologists have endorsed the solution.
The brand says the orgasm gap was a key motivator for product development.
The orgasm gap refers to the documented disparity in how often people of different genders orgasm during sexual activity. Statistically, it is shown that men orgasm more frequently than women. According to the National Library of Medicine, in sex between men and women, men report having an orgasm 90% of the time, with female rates much lower at 39%.
Historically, the personal care and wellness industries have overlooked female sexual health and pleasure due to misinformation and cultural taboos.
“The orgasm gap isn’t just a statistic — it reflects a systemic failure to center women’s experiences in conversations about sex and health,” says Bitton.
“It shines a light on how women’s sexual health and pleasure have been overlooked for too long. Conversations around female pleasure have historically been treated as taboo, causing the personal care and wellness industries to shy away from the topic and leaving women to navigate these experiences without real support or solutions. We’re here to help normalize these conversations, because we believe sexual health is health.”
Libido-boosting properties
The supplement’s formula is touted to support sexual function and enhance mood and relaxation. Pero says recognizing the connection between stress, hormones, and intimacy is essential to strengthening women’s sexual fulfillment and well-being.
“[The blend is a] carefully-designed mix of ingredients that have been studied for their impact on vaginal moisture and mood in women. It includes ingredients in clinically-studied dosages, which is important to ensure the scientific efficacy carries forward.”
Pero details that she has treated countless women facing arousal, moisture, and stress challenges. She says that many products currently on the market have side effects or ingredients consumers don’t want.
“URO Vaginal Moisture + Mood is specifically designed for multiple mechanisms of action, including the physiological issues related to sexual arousal as well as the emotional aspects. For many women, the emotional aspects can be overwhelming, and O Positiv offers a formula to address that.”
KSM-66 ashwagandha and GABA are clinically proven to support a healthy mood and relaxation, easing overthinking and promoting sexual connection.
Additionally, the supplement contains velvet bean plant extract, a natural source of dopamine precursors, which boost libido and sexual desire.
O Positiv has identified a key barrier to achieving an orgasm for many women — reduced clitoral sensitivity due to poor circulation.
With over 8,000 nerve endings, the clitoris relies on strong blood flow to transmit sensation effectively. O Positiv says targeted ingredients biloba, L-citrulline, and L-arginine support healthy circulation and heighten sensation in high-nerve areas like the clitoris.
The new supplement was inspired by the company’s success with MENO Vaginal Moisture — a product that addresses moisture and libido concerns tied to estrogen loss in menopause. According to Bitton, “URO is formulated for women outside of menopause — targeting arousal, mood, and blood flow at any life stage.”
Breaking barriers
The femcare category is evolving and is primarily driven by the Gen Z and Millennial audience. These audiences are notably more health-conscious and demonstrate an openness to discussing taboo personal care topics compared to previous generations. As a result, they are driving innovation at the intersection of sexual health and emotional well-being.
“I hope to see more women begin to address issues they may have shied away from due to stigma or embarrassment. These issues are so often core to the experience of being a woman, and it’s great to see increased access and availability of different products and these types of solutions,” says Pero.
Personal Care Insights has followed developments in the femcare category and recently reported on Ples’Jour’s debut skin care-led lubricant launch. The product was designed to shift stigma around female pleasure, with the lubricant designed to be displayed.
Meanwhile, UK-based intimate wellness brand Amorecco has launched Late Night Gelato — a lickable perfume designed to enhance intimacy and explore sexual pleasure through fragrance as a multi-sensory experience.